The Reasons Why Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Thinks Tristan Thompson Cheated

When Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was exposed in several cheating scandals just days before Kardashian gave birth, it was a heartbreaking surprise. But, Kardashian chose to move forward. Then, Kylie Jenner’s BFF and longtime family friend, Jordyn Woods, was revealed to have been involved with Thompson as well, though she only admitted publicly to a kiss. This was an act that forever changed Woods’ relationship with Jenner and the entire family. Woods had even been living with Jenner, in her guest house, but that almost immediately changed.

This isn’t the first relationship where Kardashian dealt with cheating. When Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom, he said he cheated on her so many times that he couldn’t keep count. According to Celebrity Insider, Odom recently released his memoir “Darkness to Light” and he talked about the pressures of being married to Kardashian, giving his opinions on why Thompson may have cheated. Odom stated, “I don’t know where [Tristan’s] from, but that’s a hard lane to step in if you’re not really prepared for that. I’m not sure if anybody can really prepare for that if they’re not sat down and told how it’s going to be, like all eyes on you. You can’t even understand. As for being an athlete, it made me thrive, but he caught up … It’s too bad, he had to hurt my lady like that, that woman like that, it’s too bad.”

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after Thompson’s first round of cheating scandals, Kardashian’s sister, Kim, voiced that she had been worried since the devastating news. She told Kardashian’s friend Malika Haqq that, “I think I’m always concerned about Khloe. Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it … It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own but I just worry about her.” When the sisters went on a trip to Bali, according to Cosmopolitan, a healer told Khloe Kardashian, “There’s something that is hurting you… your mind … and that you feel is a traumatic experience. Sometimes you don’t trust the person that you are with now. You feel fear.”

People reported that, on that same Bali trip, Kardashian admitted, “Ever since what happened with Tristan and I, nobody knows I fight an inner battle with myself in regards to what is the best thing to do for my relationship and for me … I’m realizing that I’m suppressing a lot of my emotions. Now, it’s time to think about all that stuff … It’s hard to overcome cheating. It’s hard to gain the trust back.” She continued, “You wonder: Will it ever be the same, will you ever really get back to where you were prior to this whole cheating scandal? So I’m really just trying to reevaluate what’s important to me and hopefully make the right decision. But yeah, you don’t know.”

Unfortunately for Kardashian, soon another cheating scandal would rock her relationship and she would split from Thompson.