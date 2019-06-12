Kim Hanbin aka B.I. Announces He’s Leaving iKON After Illegal Drug Bust

After admitting to attempting to purchase illegal drugs back in 2016, K-pop star Kim Hanbin, better known as B.I., leader of the boy band iKON, announced he’s leaving the hugely popular group. According to the Dispatch report obtained by Soompi, the 22-year-old rapper tried to buy marijuana and LSD.

“It is Kim Hanbin. First of all, I apologize for the inconvenience caused by my inappropriate actions. It is true that I once wanted to rely on things that were so hard and painful that I should not even have an interest. But I was also scared and not afraid. However, I am also ashamed and sorry to all of you and the members who are greatly disappointed and hurt because of my wrong speech. I want to leave my team and humbly reflect on my mistakes. I apologize once again for your heartfelt sympathy to your fans and members. Sorry.”

Since I became a Kpop Fan, all I wanna do is to burn down this freaking Dispatch, they are not just ruining the idols lives but also the fans. :( Making up issues that is not freaking true then look what happened?! Kim Hanbin decided to do this since he is a leader. :'(#iKON pic.twitter.com/cpawzmvPhZ — Ainsylee💕EXO (@Ainsylee) June 12, 2019

The group’s management company, YG Entertainment, confirmed the singer was leaving iKON. In a statement release they said, “We take the issue very seriously and decided that he leaves the band and we end his contract.”

If convicted, there could be serious consequences for B.I. In South Korea, drug offenses can carry sentences of between six months and four years in prison.

The response from his fans to the news of B.I.’s departure was of complete sadness. Many believe the group will never be the same without him, while others hope he’s holding up okay in the midst of all this drama. Some fans are blaming YG for not taking better care of their star artist.

ikon without hanbin its meaningless pic.twitter.com/KPqIGspVPo — kiw (@bucinjune) June 12, 2019

HANBIN DONT LEAVE US 😭

SENDING VIRTUAL HUG FOR EVERYONE WHO LOVING THIS GUYS#WeLoveYou_iKONpic.twitter.com/j6kAUDEE2B — Jun—Hanbin didn't do anything wrong! (@kyuforsure) June 12, 2019

As a fan, I can hardly do things. I hope iKON are w/ Hanbin or have his family w/ him to comfort him rn & talk it out. He needs someone to be w/ rn more than ever. Him just considering doing things & having intents to leave is alrdy alarming. PLEASE make sure to reach out to him. — ° (@ACTJISUS) June 12, 2019

If you know hanbin, you’d know. You’d know he wants to leave so that people won’t attack ikon bc of him. Even tho he did not do anything. This is the time for us to be strong, ikonics. Does he think we’ll let go of our leader that easily? pic.twitter.com/F0ssGS1uCy — 张慧慧 (@kkultyra) June 12, 2019

yg failed to protect his artist from all of these mess. ruined a group that fought for years to chase their dreams together. iKON, don't deserve this. hanbin don't deserve this. i hate you. — iK7N (@JINHWANVIBE) June 12, 2019

Before becoming the group’s leader, B.I. had been a YG trainee since the age of 12, and was featured on M.C. Mong’s 2009 track “Indian Boy.” He’s credited for producing and composing many of iKON’s songs, and in 2018, B.I. won the Songwriter of the Year Award at the 10th Melon Music Awards for the single, “Love Scenario,” from their second full-length studio album Return. He also had a key role in producing all the songs from iKON’s first album in 2015, Welcome Back.

Without Hanbin, the group, which officially debuted in 2015, will be down to only 6 members: Bobby, Jay, Ju-ne, Song, DK and Chan.

