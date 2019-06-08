Kim Kardashian West’s Christmas Party Photos 2018

Sunday night’s June 9 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians features the famous annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party. THe 2018 Christmas Eve party held extra significance because it was the first time Kim and the Wests hosted the lavish event at their home, rather than at the family matriarch’s

The official description for the episode, entitled “Christmas Chaos,” reads “Kris reluctantly allows Kim to take over the annual Christmas Eve party; Khloe must come to the rescue when North’s hamster dies; Kris tries to understand the unconventional relationship between Kourtney, Scott and his girlfriend.”

Since episodes of the reality show air months after the events they’re centered around took place, fans already got a sneak peek into the Christmas party back when it happened on December 24, 2018. The sisters shared photos of their outfits and the Kardashian-Wests party decor, as well as videos of some of the night’s surprises, with their millions of social media followers.

In a series of photos that Kim shared on Instagram, fans of the famous family can see that the party took on a whimsical theme that featured Dr. Seuss-inspired details both in and out of their mansion and a special appearance from The Grinch.

Kardashian-West shared a photo of the dining set-up, writing in the caption “Very Dr. Seuss, Lorax, Grinch vibes. Creative Directed by Kanye. Thank you John Maguire at Trask House & @mindyweiss for always making Kanye’s vision come to life. The trees inside the house were done by @KathyTemin.”

Kim also shared photos of her family of 5’s coordinated looks (the family welcomed their fourth child, Psalm, last month). Her daughter North posed in a black fringe dress and bright red lipstick, stealing the focus from Kim’s all-white ensemble and sparking fierce memes online.

Although Kris Jenner was not the party host this year, she was active on social media during and after the holiday extravaganza, sharing photos as she posed with her daughters in a silver turtleneck and long-sleeved gown, white fur stole, and candy cane purse. She also shared a video of family friend and recording artist John Legend performed part of his “A Legendary Christmas” concert, which he toured during the 2018 holiday season. Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen, her mother, and their daughter Luna were also present at the party.

Khloe Kardashian spent her first Christmas with her daughter True in matching party outfits; Kylie also chose to match her daughter Stormi in silver crystal-adorned ensembles. Khloe shared a video on Instagram that feature not only her white tulle skirt and her sweet baby girl, but the entryway of dripping white holiday lights and a mirrored floor that greeted the party guests upon their arrival.

Model Kendall Jenner was there at the family party, too, stunning in an off-the-shoulder fitted lime green gown. She shared a peek of the West’s festive entryway, too, and her nieces and nephews can be seen playing in front of the entrance as she approaches is.

Tune in to season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, Sunday nights at 9/8c.