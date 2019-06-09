Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Not Getting Back Together for the Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together for years and, in that time, they had three kids together. But, three children later, the two have broken up and gotten into other dating relationships. Currently, Scott is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Sofia Richie and the two seem to be co-parenting quite well with Kourtney. Scott and Kourtney even go on vacations with their kids but that doesn’t mean they are getting back together any time soon. Scott appears to be quite happy with Sofia, who has even gone on trips with her man’s ex, Kourtney.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, Scott accompanied the family, sans Sofia, on a trip to Bali. There, Kourtney and Scott spoke with a healer who said that they were soulmates. Both Scott and Kourtney voiced that they didn’t want to send each other mixed messages and Scott would never want to disrespect his relationship with Sofia. At the same time, Scott did reveal to Kourtney’s sister, Khloe, that, because he was an absentee mate and father in the past, he will always feel like he needs to make up that time to ex Kourtney.

Also on KUWTK this season, Momager Kris Jenner, along with some of Kourtney’s sisters, are bothered when they see a photo of Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney on a family trip to Mexico together. Jenner fears that Kourtney may want to get back together with Scott and will end up hurt. Kourtney’s sister Khloe also chimes in saying that Kourtney doesn’t know what she wants.

Jenner explains her concerns, saying, “Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario … It took me a couple of years after Robert [Kardashian] and I got divorced but we became the best of friends. So I know a thing or two about being friendly with your ex and co-parenting. But it’s still incredibly challenging, so I worry that somebody is going to get hurt.” Jenner also said, “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind … I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the ass. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

As for how Scott is getting on with current girlfriend Sofia, despite the outside concern, a source told People that, “She’s so good for him,” and he is “beyond happy”.

When it comes to Kourtney’s dating life, she does not have a boyfriend, though she was recently romantically linked to John Mayer. But, Mayer cleared up the rumors on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, explaining, “That happens not to be true. I actually like the Kardashians — they’re very nice people. I gotta be honest with you — little suspicious about the origin of the story. Not sure the call’s not coming from inside the house on this one … it’s diabolical and genius because when people start gossiping about you and someone else and they start putting your picture together, it gets real suggestive. You’re like, ‘Well if I do, everything kinda falls into place ’cause everyone’s already putting us together!’ So it’s a genius idea.”

So, unfortunately for Mayer-Kardashian shippers, these two are not a couple.