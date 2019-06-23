New Orleans Rapper Kyyngg Shot in Attempted Robbery

Kyyngg is the New Orleans rapper who was shot in an attempted robbery on June 21 shortly after his release from jail. The rapper uploaded a video to his Instagram account on June 22 to confirm the social media rumors that he had been wounded. During that video, Kyyngg, 23, alludes to the fact that the shooting had been an attempted robbery but he adds that the alleged assailants didn’t actually steal anything.

You can view the video here:

Just a few hours before the shooting, Kyyngg uploaded a video showing his release from jail. During that video, Kyyngg says he was heading straight to the studio from prison:

Infamously, Kyyngg had been one of the rappers who was beefing with slain lyricist XXXTentaction, prior to the Florida rapper’s death in 2018. The June 2019 shooting Kyyngg was first reported by numerous hip-hop bloggers. On blog, Hustle Hearted, remarked that “The attempts on stealing his jewelry were unsuccessful.”

Kyyngg has previously said that he was 14 years old when he joined a Bloods set in New Orleans. In March 2017, he became a viral sensation after rumors emerged that he was dating a transgender woman. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kyyngg said of his then alleged girlfriend, “We in the moment of shooting a wonderful movie in Atlanta, GA. We dropping a real wonderful movie for y’all real soon. We got beautiful people. Nicki Minaj ain’t got s**t on her. I love you though Nicki.”

