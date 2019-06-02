Larissa & Colt’s Sex Life on 90 Day Fiancé: Colt Has a ‘Hungry Sex Drive’

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have had one of the most tumultuous, unstable and highly dramatic relationships of the series, and on tonight’s episode of the show, Colt and Larissa are apparently going to try to “reignite” their sex life, so fans are in for an interesting ride.

Despite the significant ups and downs throughout their very rocky relationship, the couple initially had a healthy sex life, according to Larissa, who has said in the past that Colt has a “great sex drive.” She also recently bribed Colt for lip injections by offering him more oral sex if he paid for her cosmetic enhancements. She said she deserves to get lip injections because Colt has a “hungry” sex drive, and told him that she’d be more “motivated” in that aspect if she felt more confident about herself.

“Colt should to pay for my lip injections because he has a hungry sexual drive and I will feel very confident and sexy after I fill in my lips,” Larissa said during a May episode of the show. “Do you want more blowjobs? I will feel motivated.”

However, when things were falling apart between the two their sex life took a dive, and earlier in the show, when the couple hit a rough patch, Colt reportedly told the experts that sex is “pretty much non-existent” between the pair. Larissa, in response, said, “Sex with Colt is a disaster, I’m not a blow up doll.”

Around the same time, an alleged ex-girlfriend of Colt’s surfaced online, claiming that the 90 Day Fiancé reality star is actually a secret sex addict. In a tweet shared by Twitter user John Yates, a woman with the handle name “brokemyhalo” claimed that the series “skimmed over Colt’s sex addiction.”

Apparently, according to the user, Colt is into some really “bizarre, demeaning sex acts.” The alleged ex-girlfriend also implied that Larissa is Colt’s sex toy, and said that she feels sorry for her, despite not being a fan of the reality star. It is unclear at this time if the accusations arose around the same time Larissa accused Colt of using her as a blow up doll, or if the ex-girlfriend popped up before Larissa and Colt started having issues.

Colt’s ex says Colt has a sex addiction in the comments in my last post – Who’d of thought it? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/pKebx8VgSD — John Yates (@JohnYates327) December 11, 2018

Although the couple is attempting to repair their damaged relationship on tonight’s episode of the show, (SPOILER ALERT!) they don’t actually work out in the end. The now-estranged couple, who have been the subject of many cheating accusations and rumors since December last year, got engaged five days after they met in person in Mexico and tied the knot in June 2018, days after Larissa was arrested for domestic violence (the first time). After dozens of blow-out fights, several domestic abuse arrests, and countless altercations, the two have finally called it quits.

The pair divorced in January 2019, and in March, Larissa told Us Weekly that the reality star regretted doing the show. “I think the series accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” she said on March 3. “If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.” Since the split, the couple have been at serious odds with each other, with Colt attempting to cancel her green card application, and Larissa now facing deportation.

