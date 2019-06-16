How Many Times Has Larissa Dos Santos Lima Been Arrested?

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, star of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, has been arrested several times since she first came to America to be with her now ex-husband Colt Johnson. After dozens of blow-out fights, several domestic abuse arrests, and countless altercations, the two have finally called it quits and filed for divorce.

Tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé focuses on one of Larissa’s several arrests, so we decided to roundup a list of her domestic battery charges and a timeline of her arrests since she’s been in the U.S. Read on for details on Larissa’s criminal history:

She Was Arrested in January for Allegedly Attacking Colt & Appeared to Have Self-Inflicted Scratches on Her Face

PHOTOS: #90DayFiance Larissa Arrested After Bloody Fight with Husband Colt Johnson! Details Here: https://t.co/qBz7ORGkXy pic.twitter.com/8uVdCNqwjt — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) January 11, 2019

Larissa’s most recent arrest took place earlier this year in January. Larissa was accused of attacking Colt and was arrested in Clark County, Nevada. She was later charged for misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Us Magazine. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera said, “[Colt] had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied,” and that Larissa “was the aggressor in this case.”

Larissa also had scratches on her body (as shown in the photo above), but TMZ reported that were self-inflicted. Both photographed themselves with bloody injuries to their faces following the incident. After examining Colt’s fingernails, police determined Larissa’s facial injury couldn’t have been from him, TMZ reports, because “he’s a nail-biter.”

She Was Ordered to Pay a Fine & Complete Community Service For Her January Arrest

The reality star was ordered by a judge to pay a $345 fine and serve 48 community service hours for her latest domestic abuse charge against Colt.

Her attorney told E! News, “Everything went according to plan. The judge accepted the negotiations to reduce her case down to a disorderly conduct upon successful completion of her requirements.”

According to documents obtained by E! News, the criminal complaint states Larissa “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse.” Additionally the document states she is responsible for “striking” Johnson “on the head.”

She Had Been Arrested Twice in 2018 for Domestic Battery

Larissa had also been arrested twice before for domestic violence against her husband in 2018 – the first time was in June, just days before their wedding, and again in November, though charges in both cases were dismissed.

After her November arrest, Colt updated fans on social media, stating that Larissa “overreacted to problems that do not exist” and when he deactivated her phone, she took it as a threat and escalated issues further. Both the first two charges were dropped, but according to Colt’s mother Debbie, her son has up to a year to go back and ask the DA to prosecute and that Larissa isn’t completely off the hook for the first two incidents just yet.

