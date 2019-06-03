Laura & Aladin on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The popular reality series usually features the foreign partner moving from their home country to the United States, getting a K-1 visa, and marrying their American spouse within 90 days. However, The Other Way is switching it up; the spinoff will feature U.S. residents who are giving up their American way of life to move across the globe to be with their soulmates.

Laura, 51, flew to Qatar to meet Aladin, 29, after chatting with the personal trainer on Facebook for eight months. The two quickly fell in love and Laura is now planning to move to Qatar to be with her young husband. The other five couples featured on this season are: Paul and Karine, Tiffany and Ronald, Jenny and Sumit, Corey and Evelin and Deavan and Jihoon.

Here’s what you need to know about Laura and Aladin:

They Were Engaged Three Days After Meeting in Person

Laura traveled from Eustis, Florida, to meet Aladin in Qatar after chatting on Facebook for nearly a year. Just three days into her trip, they got engaged. Because Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, Laura is worried their relationship might be too good to be true, but she is hopeful that she can work through her trust issues.

“Aladin is my pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” Laura tells the cameras in the promo for the season premiere. The camera shows her video-chatting with her soon-to-be husband, who is taking his shirt off for her and showing off his abs. “That is why I’m willing to move to Qatar permanently.”

Aladin is Allowed to Have Up to Four Wives & Laura Has to Adjust to a Much More Conservative Lifestyle When She Moves to Qatar

Laura is giving up her entire life in America to join her hunky, younger fiancé Aladin in Qatar. Will it be…a whole new world? Tune in to the new series #90DayFiance: The Other Way Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/5woxNZ6W1E — TLC Network (@TLC) May 31, 2019

Despite her trust issues and concerns about the 20-year age gap between the two, Laura is preparing to leave her family, dogs and life in Florida behind to move to Qatar to be with Aladin.

Laura has already run into some issues with her new life however; upon arriving in Qatar, she learned that it was legal for Aladin to have up to four wives. The lifestyle in her new home is also much more conservative than she had anticipated, so she will have to adjust to the culture shock that is her husband’s home country. She also needs to win over Aladin’s family while planning her wedding in Tunisia.

Aladin’s Good Looks & Age Are Causing Laura to Second-Guess Their Relationship

Aladin’s good looks and their significant age difference is causing Laura to second-guess their entire relationship, and, according to TLC, she worries that her relationship with Aladin might be too perfect.

In a press release, TLC said, “Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, and Laura is afraid their relationship might be too good to be true.” She also says in the promo that this is the “riskiest decision I’ve ever made with my life.”

Can Laura overcome her trust issues and insecurities over the 20-year age difference, to live happily with her young husband in Qatar? Will both their families accept the relationship? Tune in tonight at 9/8c on TLC to find out.

