Where Is Lauren Conrad Today?

Lauren Conrad is not a part of The Hills reboot. Despite being a staple on the show when it originally aired, the former star has moved on from reality television and is living her best life, somewhat out of the spotlight.

These days, Conrad spends her time developing her lifestyle brand. She is married with one son and another baby on the way.

Here’s what you need to know:

She Married William Tell in 2014 & Is Due With Her Second Baby

Conrad married William Tell in California in September 2014. Conrad wore a Chantilly lace embroidered gown that was custom-designed by Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

“I don’t know that I have ever been as happy as I was walking down that aisle. It was amazing,” Conrad told Us Weekly after the wedding.

In July 2017, Conrad and Tell welcomed their first child together.

“He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world,” Conrad announced on Instagram.

This past April, Conrad announced that she is pregnant with her second child. It’s unknown if Conrad is expecting a girl or a boy. As for whether or not she and Tell will add to their brood, Conrad previously said she wanted two kids.

“We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered,” she told People Magazine in 2017.

Tell is a former musician who has known Conrad for years. In 2014, he earned a J.D. degree from USC Gould School of Law.

She Keeps up a Lifestyle Blog & Has a Clothing Line Available at Kohls

Though Conrad has decided not to join the reboot of The Hills, she’s doing just fine without the reality television show that helped define her career. Conrad has her hand in several things, including her very own clothing line at Kohls. Additionally, Conrad has penned several books, keeps up with her blog, and even co-founded a non-profit marketplace called The Little Market.

Conrad also has her very own Podcast called “Asking For a Friend.”

“In today’s social media culture, it’s easy to look around and believe that everyone else has life figured out. But things aren’t always as they appear! Each week, fashion designer, NYT bestselling author and lifestyle expert, Lauren Conrad will host a variety of experts for candid conversations on everything from life, love, and business! Whether it’s the ideal seven-minute morning beauty regimen, how to snap that perfect IG-worthy flat lay or tips for tricking party guests into believing you’re a gourmet chef, Conrad’s guests will offer listeners tips for quickly navigating a Pinterest-obsessed world, as well as offering a healthy dose of reality. Because life isn’t always about knowing how to do everything perfectly yourself; it’s about knowing the people who do,” reads the Podcast’s description.

READ NEXT: Beth Chapman in ‘Desperate Shape’ Following Choking Emergency