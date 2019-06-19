Here’s What You Need to Know About Lil Nas X’s “7” EP

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” has been shattering records for over two months since the song was released in April. The rapper’s hit single has been #1 for 11 weeks in a row now and holds 5 of the top 7 “Most streamed songs in a week” records on Spotify. The last song that spent this many weeks at #1 was in 1996 with Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix).”

The song is an unprecedented pop juggernaut that just won’t slow down. Old Town Road has fended off massive singles from established artists trying to make #1 including “No Guidance” by Drake ft. Chris Brown and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”. It’s become ubiquitous over the past few months and has spawned endless memes and other content. It helps that Lil Nas X is an expert troll that is constantly posting hilarious memes from himself and fans.

Ever since the song shot to #1, people have been wondering when Lil Nas X’s album would come out. Can the artist recreate the magic from Old Town Road or is he a one hit wonder? Though the rapper teased an EP and song snippets forever, even trolling fans by saying the 7 song EP would feature only “Old Town Road” and remixes of the song, he finally announced an official EP titled “7” via Twitter that is dropping on June 21, 2019.

7 DROPS ON JUNE 21ST!! 🐎🌃💫 pic.twitter.com/PVWouPL18K — nope (@LilNasX) June 15, 2019

Here’s what we know about the album so far.

The “7” EP Has 7 Tracks

Lil Nas X shared the tracklist for the “7” EP on June 3. The name of the EP is most likely related to the number of songs.

7 (EP Tracklist) 1. Old Town Road (Remix)

2. Panini

3. F9mily

4. Kick it

5. Rodeo

6. Bring U Down

7. C7osure pic.twitter.com/DrQBGhkxk5 — nope (@LilNasX) June 3, 2019

The Album Will Have a Rock/Country Trap Sound

Judging from the tracks that Lil Nas X has previewed on social media, he’s diving deeper into the country trap/rock/hip-hop hybrid sound that made “Old Town Road” such a smash hit.

Lil Nas X has previewed 4 of the 7 songs from the EP on social media over the past 2 months. Most notably “Panini” which he teased as a single before saving it for the album. He also performed the song at Rolling Loud.

One of the first songs he previewed was “Rodeo” from a studio session with super producer Take a Daytrip who is known for producing trap/pop crossover smashes including Sheck Wes’ wildly successful “Mo Bamba”.

He also previewed a rock song on April 20 that we now know is “Bring U Down” ft. Ryan Tedder. Ryan Tedder is the frontman of famous rock band OneRepublic who are best known for their hit singles “Counting Stars” and “Rescue Me”. Lil Nas X said on Twitter that the song is “from the perspective of people who try to ruin other ppls career when they see them on the rise.”

y’all think they gone let me on the rock charts? pic.twitter.com/I6dMZzO1HI — nope (@LilNasX) April 20, 2019

Lil Nas X also previewed the song “9” from the album, a collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, over a month ago.

He posted fake photos of the album art that mimicked Drake’s most popular releases

Lil Nas X is one of the better trolls on social media, so it was only fitting that he had some fun when it came to choosing his album artwork. He first teased the “7” EP with a fake album cover that looked exactly like Drake’s “Nothing was the same”

He then doubled down on his trolling and recreated an even more famous Drake album cover “Take Care” replacing Drake’s head with his own complete with his signature cowboy hat.

Lil Nas X finally released the actual album cover which was submitted as a piece of fan art back in April.

He’s Collaborating with a List of Heavy Hitters

Old Town Road’s runaway success caught the attention of some industry titans and provided Lil Nas X with the opportunity to work with some very talented people. In addition to Billy Ray Cyrus on “Old Town Road” remix, he’s also working with the aforementioned Travis Barker, producer YoungKio, Take a Daytrip, Ryan Tedder, and producer Boi-1da.

Those are just the features that have been announced so far. There is at least one big surprise that Lil Nas X teased in May. Saying he got to collaborate with “one of my favorite artists ever.” and that he’s “not allowed to talk about it”.

i’m on a song with one of my favorite artists ever. i’m not allowed to talk about it but he’s a legend and genius. thankful for this opportunity. — nope (@LilNasX) May 20, 2019

With the success of “Old Town Road”, the rapper has some very high expectations to live up to with this EP. Just to add to the pressure, he’s releasing alongside Nicki Minaj’s new album “Megatron” which drops the same day.

Lil Nas X’s “7” EP will be released at 12:00 AM on June 21, 2019 on all major streaming platforms.