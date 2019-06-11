Lilliana Ketchman & Her Mother Stacey on ‘Dance Moms’

Lilliana Ketchman and her mother Stacey are cast members on the latest season of Dance Moms. Lilliana will be a major focus of tonight’s episode, as the synopsis reads, “Abby challenges the team with her most serious group dance yet, and casts Lilly as the lead for the first time in her ALDC career.” Read on to learn more about her and her mother.

During an interview with Talk Nerdy with Us, Lilliana, 10, discussed her passion for dance and how her mom nurtured her talent from a young age. “I have been dancing since I was 2 years old, so it’s already been [8] years! I really love all types of dance and my favorite seems to always be changing,” she revealed. “I love ballet and it teaches me proper technique which I use in all dance genres. I also love hip hop, which is the exact opposite. It’s so fun! I love that it is edgy, fierce, and that it shows confidence!”

Lilliana Is the Only Returning ALDC Member on Season 8

Lilliana and Stacey got off to a rough start during season eight, as coach Abby Lee Miller asks the former to give back her ALDC jacket to even out the playing field. There was also the incident where Stacey brought up concerns about her daughter’s routine, only to have Abby throw Lilliana out of the studio. That said, Lilliana remains one of Abby’s favorite dancers. She joined the ALDC mini-team in season six of Dance Moms, and when they disbanded, she joined the elite team in season seven.

Stacey, a former dancer herself, is a physiologist who specializes in the field of eating disorders. She that it’s important to use the platform that she has on Dance Moms to spread the word about healthy dieting habits. “When I was in graduate school, I had specialized training in eating disorders. As a result of this training, I was able to take on patients with eating disordered behaviors or thoughts throughout my career,” she said. “As a former dancer, I have a special interest in the area, as dancers are more prone to eating disorders than the overall population.”

Lilliana’s Mother Stacey Is a Former Dancer & Psychologist

“In dance, especially ballet, you wear tight fitting clothing and spend countless hours staring at yourself in a full-length mirror,” Stacey added. “This, along with the presumption that a ballet dancer should be extremely thin, places these dancers at a much higher risk of developing an eating disorder.” She also admitted that Lilliana falls victim to this train of thought, and she does her best to support her daughter.

“Sometimes Lilly makes negative comments about her body, such as ‘I can never be a dancer, I’m too short and not skinny enough’,” Stacey revealed. “I respond by empathizing with her and pointing out that we all have thoughts like this sometimes, while at the same time, I convey to her that these thoughts have never gotten in the way of who I wanted to be or what I wanted to do. Leading by example is always the best way to positively influence your child.”