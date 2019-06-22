Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benjamin Keough is Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough’s son. Keough, 26, became a viral sensation in June 2019 after fans noticed his resemblance to Elvis Presley.

Keough was born to Presley and his father in October 1992. Presley had married Danny Keough, a Chicago-based musician and fellow Scientologist, in October 1988. Keough’s older sister, who was born in 1989, is model and actress Riley Keough. The couple split and were divorced in the Dominican Republic in May 1994. Less than three weeks later, Presley famously married Michael Jackson.

1. The Viral Photo of Keough Came From His Sister Riley’s 30th Birthday Party

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

The latest viral photo of Keough appeared on her mother’s Twitter page on June 20. The picture was taken at Riley Keough’s 30th birthday party. The photo showed Presley, along with Riley and Ben Keough, as well as Presley’s twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, 10. The caption accompanying the photo read, “Mama Lion with her cubs.”

2. His Upbringing With His Father Involved Sleeping in Cabins & Trailer Parks

In an August 2017 Guardian interview, Keough’s sister, Riley, discussed her and her brother’s upbringing. Riley said that the pair lived in two worlds saying, “[We] grew up very privileged with my mother, but my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.

3. Keough & His Mother Have Matching Tattoos

In 2009, Keough and his mother got matching tattoos for Mother’s Day. Presley spoke about getting inked with her son on Twitter saying, “It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago.” In a separate tweet, Keough said that the tattoo represents “eternal love and connection.”

4. His Teenage Years, Benjamin Was Said to Be Seeking Out His Own Career as a Singer

The Daily Mail reported in 2009 that Benjamin was en route to musical stardom. The article said that Keough had recorded his first album and had signed a $3.3 million five-album deal with Universal.

The Mail quoted Keough as saying of his music, “The music will be nothing like Elvis, nothing like him at all.” While a spokesman told the tabloid, “He’s a typical 17-year-old. He doesn’t get up before midday and then grunts at you.”

5. Presley Maintains a Close Relationship With Keough’s Father

Despite their divorce in 1994, Presley has said in numerous interviews that she remains close with Keough’s father. In fact, Danny Keough lives in a guest house on her property. Presley said in a 2003 interview with The Commercial Appeal, “Danny is my best friend, always has been, always will be. I love him unconditionally, but we are not together. It’s not like that.”

