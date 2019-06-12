LISTEN: Mac Miller’s First Posthumous Feature on Free Nationals’ ‘Time’

Mac Miller is back on the airwaves. The late artist, who passed away due to a drug overdose in September 2018, is featured on a new track by Free Nationals. The track is called ‘Time’ and also features pop-star Kali Uchis.

Free Nationals is a band typically accompanied by artist Anderson .Paak. The group is composed of Jose Rios (guitar, backing vocals), Ron Tnava Avant (keyboards, backing vocals), Kelsey Gonzalez (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Callum Connor (DJ, drums, backing vocals).

According to Pitchfork, “Time” is set to appear on Free Nationals’ upcoming album which is set to be released later this year. The band released the song “Beauty & Essex” with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra in October 2018.

Mac Miller’s verse was recorded in May 2018, per Pitchfork.

First Music Featuring Mac Miller since His Death

We love you Mac ❤️ — The Free Nationals (@freenationalsXX) June 12, 2019

This is the first music from Mac Miller since his death, not counting the leaked “Benji The Dog” single which has since been taken down.

Mac, who passed away nine months ago, has been involved in the hip-hop world since he was a teenager. His music, which started out as a loud and adolescent take on the genre (some deemed it as frat-rap), evolved with his listeners as it matured into a complex dialogue on drugs, relationships and mental health.

“I gotta take some time to grow / But without you I’m miserable,” Kali Uchis’ sings just before Mac hops on the track.

“I don’t trip, but I slip, I fall / Sleep all day maybe miss your call / Like I been missing you / Still I continue tied up and trippin’ / I’m making the wrong decisions and you sick of it all,” Mac raps in an indifferent and melancholy yet upbeat style reminiscent of his last album, Swimming.

According to Stereogum, Miller recorded tons of music prior to his passing. Although there are rumors of a posthumous album release, fans of Mac’s will probably have to be patient for someone to accumulate and put the final touches on all of his recordings out there.