Lizzie & Scott Update on Love After Lockup

Lizzie and Scott, of the couples starring on Love After Lockup, experienced some problems last season. There were financial troubles and cheating rumors, and the couple ultimately decided to split up. They are currently not together.

Both Lizzie and Scott have tried their hand at dating, and haven’t found much success. The former was especially put off when she went on a blind date who suggested that they split the bill. Soap Dirt claims that Lizzie misses Scott, and that she may start to consider giving him a second chance.

Lizzie & Scott Are Still Broken Up After the Events of Season 1

Scott talked about what went wrong during the season two promos. “Love After Lockup is going to be different,” he admitted. “The biggest struggle me and Lizzie had when we were together was the drug addiction and the money. I just wanted her to be happy, to be comfortable, what every other woman likes. They like to be supported.” He admits that he should have saved his money instead of spending it on expensive gifts and jewelry.

“I realized that money cannot buy you happiness,” Scott continued, citing the reality series as another point of tension. “I’m just so damaged, she’s damaged too… I’m a mess I’m not gonna lie. It’s been rough, it’s not easy doing this. Lizzie had a dream to be on TV, [and] I accomplished her dream.”

Scott Blames Their Split on ‘Drug Addiction & the Money’

Then there was the matter of Scott’s rumored infidelity. After the photo of him and a mystery woman surfaced on his Instagram story, Lizzie jumped on the platform to criticize him. Scott denied that he was having an affair, and said that the mystery woman was a stalker. “Sorry honey I’m Being stocked [sic] by Some weirdo. Last month my iPhone stolen I replaced it with an android,” he said. “I think this idiot’s reading my text messages And She keeps blocking Elizabeth. Is this even possible. Every time I leave the house. She just shows up.”

Despite Scott’s claims, both Lizzie and her daughter Jazmyne felt betrayed. The latter verbally attacked Scott for failing to live up to his word. “@scottloveafterlockup what the actual f**k, I’m looking at all this bullsh*t about you cheating on my mom with another b*tch,” she wrote. “Like who the f**k is she? Was she there for you when you broke down? Was she there to pick you right back up? Everyone has issues even you!”

The Series Has Hinted at the Possibility They Could Get Back Together

“I’m not saying my mom doesn’t have any but my mom was there for you just like you were there for her,” she continued. “We’re not talking about money we are talking about love and feelings and commitment. You made a promise, you got down on one f**king knee and asked her to marry you. Now look at you. F**king sh*t up. I’m disappointed, I thought I could trust you to care for her to love her. She’s calling my ass early in the morning telling me all this sh*t.”

Jazmyne remains critical of Scott, so if her mother decides to get back together with him, it may lead to additional family tension.