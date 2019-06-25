Why Isn’t Lo Bosworth on ‘The Hills’ Reboot?

The Hills is back with New Beginnings. The reboot series will follow original cast members as they deal with romance, setbacks, and unexpected drama. Of the original cast, however, fan favorite Lo Bosworth will not be returning. Read on to find out why she skipped the Hills reunion.

Bosworth, 32, discussed her reasons on an episode of Conversations with Maria Menounos. “For me, I’m just really not that interested in going down that rabbit hole… reality TV was an interesting experience,” she explained. “I’m acutely aware of the platform it has provided for me, and I feel extremely fortunate to have the experience because I have this life now because of it. I don’t know these people who are on the show—I know them, but I don’t have a relationship with any of them.”

Bosworth Said That She’s No Longer Interested In Reality TV

Menounos asked if Bosworth would change her mind if former star Lauren Conrad had returned, but she still said no and restated that she no longer has interest in television. Check out the discussion above. In a separate interview with Us Weekly, Bosworth said that being on a show hinders one’s ability to pursue other interests and passions. “When you participate in a show like that, you generally don’t have creative control over how you or your character is portrayed on TV,” she revealed.

“I am an advocate for women. I’m a feminist. I own this business supporting women’s health,”Bosworth added. “To not be able to be in control of my own narrative is just way too risky for me at this point. For me, it’s just not worth it for me at this point. I have so many other platforms, ways I’m able to talk to people. I can spread whatever message I want to spread, and mostly at this point, it’s one of positivity.”

She’s More Interested In Spreading ‘Positivity’ & Advocating for Women

Bosworth went on to say that the tumultuous environment of the show led to a falling out with her co-star Audrina Partridge. “Things would happen, and then I would watch the episode on TV and think ‘That’s not real.’ There were a number of episodes where they pitted Audrina and I against each other and we had no problems in real life,” she revealed. “They made me look so mean. But the thing about reality TV is that when they create some type of drama on the show, it tends to then perpetuate an issue in real life.”

So what has Bosworth been up to since the cancellation of The Hills? According to her website, she lives in New York City and spends her time working with Love Wellness, which is a company she founded in 2016. The company offers everything from vitamins, pH balancing cleansers, to other personal care items to products that help with period pain. Bosworth also runs the Love Wellness blog, where she talks about body positivity and various other health struggles that women deal with.