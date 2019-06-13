Lorraine Nash, David Dobrik’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lorraine Nash married YouTuber David Dobrik less than one month ago, but now the couple is getting a divorce, according to social media posts.

I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have split. I wish her nothing but the best. We may have rushed into things but that’s what happens when two young people fall in love. Please respect our privacy at this time pic.twitter.com/m3HuHzSmgG — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) June 12, 2019

“I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have split,” Dobrik wrote on Twitter. “I wish her nothing but the best. We may have rushed into things but that’s what happens when two young people fall in love. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lorraine is the Mother of David’s Best Friend

My friend told me I would never find love and get married. So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins pic.twitter.com/OQ3p0ONGkV — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) May 18, 2019

“My friend told me I would never find love and get married,” the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter. “So I flew to his mom’s house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins.”

Lorraine Nash is the mother of David’s best friend and fellow YouTuber Jason Nash.

Dobrik shared another post to his Instagram page. The YouTube star has over 7.9 million followers on Instagram, another 3.34 million followers on Twitter, and a whopping 12.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother,” he wrote. “So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room.”

2. David Married Jason’s Mom in Retaliation After a Mean Comment

In a vlog posted three weeks ago, David made a comment about Jason’s kids liking his ex-wife’s boyfriend more than him. Seemingly a little riled by the comment, Jason hit back saying that David will never have an ex-wife because no one will ever marry him.

Three hours later, David was in the car again with new friends. He said he was flying to Boston to marry Jason’s mom, simply to so he could become Jason’s stepdad. He continued by saying he was going to marry her in Vegas and honeymoon with her in Hawaii.

“Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?” David asks.

“Are you out of your mind?” Lorraine responds.

“I want to be Jason’s stepdad,” David says.

“Oh, that would be hysterical,” Lorraine laughs.

Several hours later, the pair was on a plane to Vegas, smiling and laughing the entire time. A short ceremony at the Little White Chapel Tunnel of Love, with David sporting a black suit and baseball cap, was sealed with a kiss. Shortly thereafter, the happy couple landed in Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Upon arriving home, David and Jason sat in the car with another familiar face, celebrity Josh Peck. When he presented the paperwork, Jason and Josh gave David a hearty round of applause.

“Congratulations,” Jason said. “Welcome to the family.”

“Dude I’ve never met anyone like you,” said Josh.

3. Jason Nash Hinted at a Custody Battle

“I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” Dobrik confirmed on Instagram. “We wish this news would have come from us first, however, we know it’s difficult for the media to resist speculation. We have tried so hard to make things work. Sometimes in life you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Jason Nash commented, “up next: custody battle.”

4. David Filed for Divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

According to ET, Dobrik filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, petitioning for the dissolution of the marriage.

While many divorces end in tragedy, everything seems to be copacetic with this couple. David told ET that Jason was “happy that I’m in the family now and that I can take care of his children, which are my grandkids now.”

5. Lorraine Thinks David is a ‘Fine Oiled Machine’

In a video posted to Instagram, Lorraine sits at a table next to her Louis Vuitton bag, clutching a cup of coffee and talking about her then-husband David.

“David is a fine oiled machine,” she says. “He makes it look easy, he makes it look like fun. But he means business.”