Love After Lockup Season 2 Couples Appearing on the Spinoff

Love After Lockup, WE tv’s hit reality series, follows inmates who found love while incarcerated, and documents the couples as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison. The series’ spinoff, titled Life After Lockup, features several couples from the second season of the show.

So who is all featuring on Life After Lockup? WE tv reports that the spinoff will follow Clint and Tracie, Marcelino and Brittany, Megan, Michael, and Sarah and Scott and Lizzie as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison. The first season will comprise of eight one-hour episodes.

Read on for details on each of the couples that featured in season 2 and where they are with their lives now, if they are still together and if they’ve managed to keep themselves out of prison:

Tracie & Clint

Tracie and Clint are still together and stronger than ever, judging by Tracie’s Instagram page. Although the promo shows the two in some pretty heated altercations, Tracie often posts pictures of the two on outings together on social media, including the couple heading to baseball games, doing radio interviews, at the movies and cuddling with their dog. Most of the pictures are captioned with “I love this man so much,” and “our happy family.”

The couple was a fan favorite during season 2, and had a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship throughout the season. The two met for the first time when Tracie was released from prison; they got hitched the very next day at a Houston saloon and within 24 hours, Tracie allegedly went on a “motherf–king crack binge” and disappeared with Clint’s rental car. They have both been in and out of jail throughout their relationship, and Tracie had a drug problem for quite a while, but the duo appears to have worked through their issues.

Michael, Sarah & Megan

Fans will remember Michael, Megan and Sarah as the “love triangle” from season 2; the love triad left viewers scrambling to try to keep up with their drama for some time. Michael had apparently married the mother of his daughter in secret in October, 2017, but was still dating Megan with neither of the women knowing about the other, until they finally met during the season 2 finale.

Judging by the promo, it appears Michael still hasn’t figured out what he wants, because both women appear on Life After Lockup and Michael’s mother warns him not to sacrifice everything he has because he can’t make up his mind. Neither woman has posted pictures with Michael in months, so it’s unclear if either of them is still dating him, but we’re sure to find out during the spinoff.

Lizzie & Scott

Lizzie and Scott are no longer together after Lizzie found pictures of another woman on Scott’s Instagram stories and accused him of cheating on her. Although Scott vehemently denied that he was having an affair, a woman named Jasmine suddenly popped up and claimed she and Scott were dating. As soon as Lizzie saw pictures of Jasmine, she recognized her as the woman who was in Scott’s Insta-stories and broke up with him.

Fans of the series have often wondered if Lizzie was using Scott as a sugar-daddy, and even the WE tv description of their relationship questioned whether he was just another “trick,” but according to the promo for Life After Lockup, it looks like Lizzie might want Scott back.

Marcelino & Brittany

Marcelino and Brittany wed and welcomed their first baby on January 1st of this year. The two are still going strong, and although fans were initially worried that Marcelino was too controlling for Brittany, she has fiercely defended her husband on social media and often posts pictures of the two of them spending time with family, promoting Life After Lockup, going to music festivals and exploring New York City.

