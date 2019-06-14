Love After Lockup Season 3 Info: Canceled or Renewed

WE tv’s hit reality series Love After Lockup was so popular during season 2 that the network ordered a spinoff series, which airs tonight at 9/8c. The spinoff, titled Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, will be centered on the original show’s most popular couples. As for a third season of the original show, the network has yet to confirm a renewal, but based on ratings for season 2, there will likely be a third season airing early next year. In the meantime, fans have Life After Lockup to keep them busy while they wait for news on season 3.

Life After Lockup will follow Clint and Tracie; Marcelino and Brittany; Megan, Michael, and Sarah; Scott and Lizzie; and Andrea and Lamar as they navigate their relationships and lives following their release from prison. The first season will comprise of eight one-hour episodes.

“The verdict is in – our viewers can’t get enough of ‘Love After Lockup.’ There was an outpouring of interest from fans who were eager to keep following these unforgettable couples, making it an easy decision to expand this burgeoning franchise with an all-new series,” WE tv president Marc Juris said in a statement. “‘Love After Lockup’ was a legitimate reality sensation, and ‘Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup’ will be a must-watch for the show’s passionate fans.”

The show has continued to gain popularity since its first season aired in January, 2018. WE tv said that, during its first season, the show was “the fastest-growing new cable reality series for 2018.” Season 2, which aired from January to March this year, showed a steady incline of interest and viewers and averaged 1.17 million viewers per episode, compared to 663,000 viewers for the first, according to Reality Blurred.

At first glance, the show’s premise may appear to be just another reality series following couples and documenting their relationships, but the show goes a bit deeper than regular reality television. The series also calls attention to how normal and ordinary it is for people to be incarcerated in the U.S., and how difficult the transition out of prison can be while inmates transition back into society.

The U.S. has the highest rate of incarcerated prisoners than any other country in the world, and there’s been “a 500% increase over the last 40 years” due to “changes in law and policy, not changes in crime rates,” according to The Sentencing Project. The organization actually reports that crime rates have declined substantially since the early 1990s.

Although the show focuses on the couples who met and fell in love while in prison and doesn’t focus on the issues within our prison systems, it’s still an interesting series to follow in terms of inmates adjusting to life (and love) on the outside. Tune in tonight at 9/8c to catch the series premiere of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, only on WE tv.

READ NEXT: Love After Lockup Season 2 Spoilers: Couples Still Together

