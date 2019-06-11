Luke Parker Vs. Luke Stone: Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelorette’ Tonight?

Luke P. and Luke S. are feuding on The Bachelorette 2019 and one of them is set to leave the show. Does one of them quit? Who gets eliminated?

Before we get into the spoilers on what happens as star Hannah Brown confronts the two, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT keep reading if you don’t want to know the fates of Luke Parker and Luke Stone on tonight’s episode 5 of season 15.

On last week’s episode 4, when Brown asked Parker if he has had issues with any of the other guys in the house, besides Stone, Parker told her that Luke Stone is the only one. He said that Stone is on the show for “the wrong reasons”, that he is only there promoting his tequila brand and that he never even talks about Brown. Brown then asked Parker if he’s being honest and he maintained that he would never lie to her. When Stone sat down with Brown, he revealed that many of the other contestants have had issues with Parker as well, which is the opposite of what Parker told her.

Brown then starts to question some of the other men on the show, confirming what Stone had to say, as they are each also against “Luke P.” So, Brown finds out that there are a lot of men in the house who have problems with Parker, not just Stone.

On episode 5, one of the Lukes goes home. Reality Steve has reported that Luke Stone quits, displeased with how the situation with Parker and Brown plays out.

When reflecting on the situation with the two Lukes, Brown talked about what was going on in her mind during that time, to Entertainment Tonight. Brown revealed, “I only get the conversation that I have with each of the guys, and so it is sometimes difficult to see, ‘Oh, so that’s actually what happened’ … I take the information that I’m given, and I just trust throughout the process that I will be able to make my own decisions with information that I’m given and my discernment in my own time … So, with Luke P., with anybody, and with myself, I just hope this is a learning experience where we can all continue to grow.”

Parker has taken to Instagram to address some of his behavior on the show. In one of his posts, Parker wrote, “I just want to address the elephant in the room here really quick. First I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far … I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has given me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful.”

For those who want to know more about how far Parker makes it on the show this season, you can find spoilers on who won The Bachelorette 2019, along with other details on this season here.