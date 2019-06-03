Who Quits & Leaves ‘The Bachelorette Tonight? 6.3.2019

Things get dramatic on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, when one contestant decides to quit and leave the show early. Who leaves? And why?

Read on for details.

According to spoilers by Reality Steve, Luke Stone decides to leave the show tonight.

The tension began during a group date rugby match. In the words of Reality Steve, things got “rough” between Luke Stone and Luke Parker. He writes, “At the cocktail party, Luke Stone thought Luke Parker was too rough during the rugby match and was out to hurt him. Felt it was uncalled for and upset by the whole thing and when he expressed it to Hannah felt she took up for Luke Parker, so Luke Stone eliminated himself before the rose ceremony.”

There you go– Luke Stone eliminates himself just before the cocktail party eliminations. What do we know about Stone, to begin with?

Stone hails from Marion, Massachusetts, and graduated from George Washington University in 2013 with a BA in Political Science and Art History. During his time at university, he was a member of the George Washington Varsity Rowing Team and the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After holding jobs as a government relations and policy intern and a Staff Assistant for the US House of Representatives, Stone went on to work as a legislative analyst for StateScape. Now, he works as a fundraising consultant at Fraioli & Associates in the DC area.

Some Facebook digging reveals he’s even dabbled in modeling. A photo from 2011 shows him enjoying a Vineyard Vines shoot.

Luke was one of the first men to meet Hannah on After the Final Rose last season. And since then, his fans at home have supported him! According to DCist, Stoney’s bar on P Street held a watch party for The Bachelorette premiere on Monday. Stone works as a part-time server at Stoney’s.

The Stoney’s bar manager even dished to the outlet, “He wanted it to be Hannah,… When he told me, I was a little intrigued. He said he thought he knew who the girl was: ‘I do want it to be this chick from the South, her name is Hannah. She’s really cute and goofy.’ He really wanted it to be her.”

According to his Bachelor bio, Luke gets told that he looks like Nick Viall all the time. He also adds in his fun facts that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.