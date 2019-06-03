Who is Luke Stone on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Tonight, the drama will go down on The Bachelorette when Luke Stone decides to leave the show.

Stone has been a relatively uncontroversial figure on the show so far, but tonight, that’s all about to change when he goes at it with Luke Parker.

Luke Stone is 29, and a political consultant from Washington, DC. According to his Bachelor Bio, he is a “tequila expert” and entrepreneur, and “is looking for someone to enjoy the beauties of life with, someone to challenge him, and a partner that has the same thirst for knowledge that he has.” He says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and “made her blush.”

Another fun fact? He gets told he looks like Nick Viall all the time.

Tonight, Luke Parker and Luke Stone are part of a group date where 13 of the men play in a rugby match. During the date, things get heated between Stone and Parker. At the cocktail party, Stone shares his thoughts with Parker: that he thinks he got too rough during the match, and it was unnecessary. When he shares his feelings with Hannah, she ends up siding with Parker, and Luke Stone goes on to eliminate himself before the rose ceremony.

It’s unclear exactly why Luke Stone goes to such extreme lengths (aka eliminate himself) just because Hannah takes Parker’s side, but we’ll have to watch tonight’s episode to see how it all goes down.

The other two men who go home tonight are Matteo Valles and John Paul Jones. And interestingly enough, Hannah will be going on her one-on-one during next week’s episode with Luke Parker. SPOILER ALERT: he gets the rose.

By this point, it’s clear that Luke Parker rubs a lot of the other men in the house the wrong way, but Hannah continues to be a fan. Or so it seems.

Parker gets a lot of screentime this season on the show. He was the first guy Hannah met, and tonight, he’s going to continue to be at the center of all the drama. In a promo for tonight’s episode, Mike Johnson tells Luke Parker, “You’re violent, you’re aggressive. You are a psychopath.” Mike goes on to call Luke an “evil pathological liar.” Stone also pipes in, saying, “Let me just tell you, man, karma is a bitch and you’re gonna get yours.”

Luke Parker recently took to Instagram to comment on his “villain status” this season. He said that he’s acknowledged his flaws watching the show, but is thankful that the series is “giving him a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man.”

Find out how the drama unravels on tonight’s episode, airing at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.