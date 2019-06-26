WATCH: Madonna’s ‘God Control’ Music Video Recreates PULSE Massacre

Madonna didn’t become who she is by playing it safe, and the queen pop music and controversy is grabbing the nation’s attention with the release of her newest music video, “God Control,” a track off her latest album Madame X. In the 8-minute video, the “Vogue” singer recreates the massacre shooting that took place at PULSE, an LGBT nightclub in Orlando, Florida, on July 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead.

The title of Madonna’s song is a play off of “gun control,” and she released the video on her You Tube channel with the following written message: “This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. Wake up and insist on common-sense gun safety legislation. Innocent lives depend on it. Join me in supporting the following organizations,” and lists 11 websites for which viewers can check out and help make a change.

The “God Control” video is already receiving a huge applause from her dedicated fan base. Directed by Jonas Akerlund, viewers in the comments section are thanking her for sending out such a powerful message, and saying that this is Madonna’s latest “masterpiece.” Before the video begins, in typewriter front, Madonna includes a warning that “the video you are about to see is very disturbing. It shows graphic scenes of gun violence. But it’s happening everyday. And it has to stop.”

In the video, Madonna is in her 1970s New York City apartment working on her typewriter, in which she recalls a night in which she goes out with her friends to a 1970s inspired night club, a night which ends in complete tragedy. Two minutes and 38 seconds into the video, you see the shooter hold the gun up to his mouth and pull the trigger before the scene switches back to people dancing at the club.

Featuring actual footage from present day anti-gun protests, the gospel inspired video mixes disco and politics, and finishes with a quote from Civil Rights activist Angela Davis saying, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

