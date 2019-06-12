MAFS 2019 Experts, Counselors & Hosts

Married At First Sight returns for its ninth season on Lifetime. The reality series follows couples who agree to be wed after meeting for the first time, and whether or not these couples can make their marriage last. There are several experts and counselors who will be on hand to aid the couples in their journey. Learn more about them below.

Pastor Calvin Roberson

Roberson is an ordained minister and pastoral counselor who has spent the last three decades specializing in public speaking, teaching and relationship building. He has a BA in Theology from Oakwood University and a Masters of Divinity from Andrews University, according to his Lifetime bio.

Roberson currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife. He has been a relationship expert on Married at First Sight since 2016, and he also lent his expertise to the 2018 spinoff series, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.

Dr. Pepper Schwartz

Schwartz is Professor of Sociology at the University of Washington. She received her B.A. and M.A, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Washington University and her Masters of Philosophy and Ph.D. in Sociology from Yale University. She has published over 25 books on relationships and marriage.

Schwartz currently resides in Seattle, Washington with her family. She has been a relationship counselor on Married at First Sight since 2014, and has also appeared in spinoff shows like Married at First Sight UK and Married at First Sight: The First Year.

Dr. Viviana Coles

Coles is a newcomer to the Married at First Sight brand. She is a sex expert who tries to help couples understand “true intimacy” at the start of their marriage. She acknowledged the intimidating aspects of her profession during a recent interview, and explained that she is simply there to put newlyweds at ease.

“It’s mainly to help them to understand how true intimacy can be built on a strange new platform, like on TV,” Coles told PopCulture.com. “A lot of the times [the couples] would kind of look at me like, ‘What is she going to ask me about?’ … but at the end of our conversation, it’s not been something super intimidating.”

Coles is replacing Dr. Jessica Griffin, who was the third expert last season. According to People, Griffin decided to leave to focus on her family and her relationship with Jonathan Francetic, whom she met during the sixth season of Married at First Sight.

“Jessica and Jon are very happy together. She wants to focus on her family and their relationship,” said an inside source. Griffin and Francetic are currently engaged, and the former has three children from a prior relationship.