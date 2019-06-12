Marc Tomblin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 25 years Kevin Hunter in April, and she appears to have moved on with a new, younger man. Bossip identified Williams’s new love interest as 27-year-old Marc Tomblin.

According to TMZ, Williams and Tomblin were spotted shopping in New York City on Tuesday, June 11. Paparazzi also managed to snap photos of the new couple stopping at an ATM to make a withdrawal.

Here’s what you need to know about Marc Tomblin:

1. He Is a Convicted Felon & Served 15 Months in Federal Prison

According to state records obtained by Bossip, Marc Tomblin was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery using a dangerous weapon as well as breaking and entering in 2013, and served over a year in prison before he was released in 2014.

When confronted about her new man’s past, Williams told TMZ “I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing.” Before his history was publicized by the media, she said she had already been informed by both Marc and her assistant.

2. He Is an Investor & ‘Social Media Enthusiast’

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked as an investor at Frazier Global Solutions LLC since January 2012. For his job description, he wrote that he “invests in non performing notes and REO’s ranging from $100,000-1,500,000.” His role as a blogger, which according to LinkedIn he has had since January 2010, is through Turning Home Point Buyers LLC and is about investing in and purchasing real estate in the current economic climate.

Although he advertises himself as a social media enthusiast, any accounts on Instagram or Twitter linked to his name are not readily available to the public. And if he does have an Instagram account, Williams does not currently follow it.

Daily Mail also reports that Tomblin is a Los Angeles fashion designer.

3. Williams Says She & Tomblin Are Having ‘No Strings Attached Fun’

Although Williams could confirm that the man she was spotted out with was Marc Tomblin, she asserted to TMZ that their time together in New York City was “no strings attached fun.” She elaborated on the nature of their current relationship, adding “He is lovely, but let me make it clear … I don’t have a boyfriend.”

Nevertheless, just one day before his identity was revealed, she posted a sweet photo on Instagram holding a man’s hand (the man’s face was kept out of frame). In the caption, she wrote “Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August! #92.3 #oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife.”

4. Williams & Tomblin Met at a Party She Attended With Blac Chyna

According to TMZ, Wendy met Marc while she was out partying with Blac Chyna. She said that she wanted barbeque chips and orange soda, and he helped her get them.

Williams recently celebrated LA Pride with Blac Chyna. She shared a selfie with the famous rapper on Instagram three days ago, writing in the caption “What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin? I’m in Chy-town.”

5. Tomblin Is the First Person Williams Has Been Linked to Since Her Split From Hunter

After 25 years of marriage, Williams served Kevin Hunter divorce papers in April 2019. The split followed Hunter’s rumored 15-year affair with Sharina Hudson; the ex couple had one son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

A source told Hollywood Life that Williams’s son is supportive of her getting out there and dating again, even if her divorce from his father has not yet been finalized. The source said he is “really happy to see his mom getting out there and playing the field,” adding that “he knows that she has been through so much this past year, and he’s proud of her for finally putting herself first.”