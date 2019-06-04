‘Masterchef Junior’ 2019 Finale Time & Channel

Masterchef Junior wraps up its seventh season tonight on FOX. The cooking competition, which is hosted by Gordon Ramsay, sees a talented roster of kids compete to see who is the best cook. The winner will receive the Masterchef Junior trophy and take home a $100,000 grand prize. The finale airs tonight at 8/7c.

There are three finalists vying for the top spot: Ivy Angst, Malia Brauer and Che Spiotta. Angst, 11, recently discussed her chances of winning in an interview with AJC. “I didn’t have any real fear. In the beginning, they told me the smartest people will be in the finals,” she said. “That message stuck with me. I tried to focus. I tried to remember and take in all the information that the judges would give me. If something was wrong with a dish, I made sure I didn’t make that mistake again.”

Brauer, 11, told Hometown Station that she’s delighted to be in the final 3, and that she’s wanted to appear on Masterchef Junior for some time. “I’ve always wanted to be a Masterchef Junior, since it all started actually, and I’d just been asking my mom and she was like ‘no Malia, I don’t know if you’re ready,’” she said. “Then finally when I was in like, 6th grade, she’s like ‘why am I crushing her dreams you know just go for it’. So we went to the audition, we got to know the audition process, and here you have it, you know, I made it.”

Brauer also spoke fondly of her experiences on the show and says that she’s grown significantly as a cook. “I have grown tremendously, I have grown so much, just because I got to see how other people cooked and how their style was,” she explained. “I just got in the practice when I was on the show. It wasn’t only (about) serving it to you, but it was practicing for myself.”

Spiotta, 13, talked to Hudson Valley One about his audition process and why’s glad he decided to join the cast of Masterchef Junior. “That was probably one of the best things I’ve done. We flew out a year ago,” he recalled. “My first tryout was in December of 2017. The day before the first tryouts, my grandma told me I should study, go over measurements and get them into my head. So we did that and practiced some things.”

“One of the things in the tryout was: measure half a cup of water,” he continued. “But they didn’t give us one cup, or half a cup. They did it in ounces. You had to know that 4 ounces is half a cup. I knew that because we’d studied earlier. I think a lot of kids messed up on that one.” Spiotta also said that he developed a passion for cooking because of his gluten intolerance. “I think that’s because I’m gluten free, and at first I didn’t know what I had; there were just lots of foods I couldn’t eat,” he admitted. “So I’d experiment with what I could eat, because I didn’t want to eat the same thing over and over again.”