Amy Roloff Believes Matt Cheated With Caryn Before Divorce

Did Matt Roloff cheat on Amy before they split? A new video of Amy has surfaced and she indicates that she believes that Matt was dating his now-girlfriend Caryn while he was still married.

Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff and her now ex-husband Matt have been divorced since 2016. The two decided to go their separate ways after nearly 30 years of marriage, shocking LPBW fans that have followed the Roloff family since they started their reality television journey many moons ago.

Amy Posted a Facebook Live With Her Friend Lisa Dixon & Talked About the End of Her Marriage & What She Feels was Going on Between Matt & Caryn

In a Facebook Live video posted back on March 31, Amy Roloff seems to admit that Matt and Caryn were more than just friends before Amy and Matt’s divorce.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard. When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi, friend, let’s go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well. And I think that’s what happened in my case,” Amy said in the video alongside her friend Lisa Dixon.

“We had someone that worked for us for a very long time, on our farm. And I believe — this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well,” the mother of four added.

As most LPBW fans know, Caryn no longer works at Roloff Farms.

Amy Also Said That the Show’s Editing Made it Seem Like She Was Sad About Matt & Caryn — but That’s Not Actually the Case

Throughout the past couple of years of filming Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff seems fairly uncomfortable around Matt and Caryn, especially early on. While there never seemed to be any outright animosity or jealousy, Amy has even voiced being uncomfortable around Matt and Caryn.

Understandably, functions that involve the whole Roloff clan haven’t always been without those feelings of awkwardness — even though Amy has moved on romantically and seems to have found love again with her boyfriend of two years, Chris Marek.

However, Amy admits that she hasn’t really felt “sad” about her now-ex moving on.

“Some of the early scenes that you see on TV, it’s not that I am sad that Matt has found someone, I think it is more about how it evolved. How it happened. How it began. I think that’s what hurt and unfortunately may have — through an edited show — caused me to be a little bitter, may have come across as me being a little more angry. I’ll be honest. It was hard. I’ll be frank, it was tough,” she explained.

