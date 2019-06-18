Max Landis’ Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

American screenwriter and filmmaker Max Landis has been accused by eight women of varying degrees of sexual and emotional abuse, according to The Daily Beast.

Landis wrote scripts of films such as Bright and Chronicle.

In The Daily Beast report his actions and relationships with women were characterized as dehumanizing.

“We’re not people to him,” Samantha, a former female friend of Landis’ said of the screenwriter.

“He just sort of wears you down. He’s that persistent. He sees something shiny and he wants it. He’s like, I have to have it.” She told The Daily Beast, “He would systematically try to have sex with all the women I knew. We’re not people to him.”

Landis has a sister, Rachel and two parents John and Deborah, who are both involved in the film industry.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. John Landis, Max’s Father, Is a Legend in the Comedic Film World

John Landis is a film director, screenwriter, comedian, actor and producer best known for his involvement in classic comedic films.

According to his IMDB profile, Landis is best known for his work in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he directed National Lampoon’s Animal House, The Blues Brothers and An American Werewolf in London.

He also directed Twilight Zone: The Movie, Coming to America and Beverley Hills Cop III.

He was also the writer for The Blues Brothers, An American Werewolf in London and Twilight Zone: The Movie.

2. John Landis Also Directed Two of Michael Jackson’s Music Videos

John Landis also dabbled in the world of music, as he teamed up with Michael Jackson to direct two of the most iconic music videos of all time, “Thriller” and “Black or White.”

Landis’ collaboration with Jackson did not end there as he also directed several video documentaries for the pop-star, per his IMDB page.

Landis was also behind Michael Jackson Video: Greatest Hits – HIStory, Michael Jackson HIStory on Film – Volume II and Michael Jackson: Number Ones.

3. Both John and Deborah Were behind the Success of the Thriller Music Video

The music video that changed the world, “Thriller,” was probably the biggest success of Michael Jackson’s career. John Landis and his wife, Deborah Nadoolman were the two geniuses behind the success and virality of the video that pushed Jackson’s career to stratospheric levels.

“We were ready to make our movie. I asked my wife, Deborah Nadoolman, to design the costumes. She created that red leather jacket for Michael to wear. It became as iconic as the leather jacket she had earlier designed for Indiana Jones,” John Landis wrote in The Guardian.

Remembering the rocky life of Michael Jackson, Landis characterized the immortal pop-star as hard-working, determined yet relaxed.

“The earth-shattering success of Michael Jackson’s Thriller was a surprise to everyone but Michael. My memories of him are naturally shaded by his tragic end,” Landis wrote. “But I recall the Michael I collaborated with in 1983, and that Michael was joyous, hard-working, relaxed and determined to do his best. And Michael’s best was truly fantastic.”

4. Deborah Nadoolman, Max’s Mother, Is behind Some of the Most Iconic Costume Designs in the History of Film

Outside of donning Michael Jackson with his famous red jacket in the “Thriller” music video, Deborah Nadoolman has made her mark in classic movie after classic movie across the costume design universe.

She was behind the costume design of classics such as National Lampoon’s Animal House, The Blues Brothers and Raiders of the Lost Ark, according to her IMDB page.

That means Nadoolman was behind costumes such as the college sweatshirt worn by John Belushi’s character in Animal House, the fedora and jacket of Indiana Jones and the iconic suits worn by the Blues Brothers.

She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her costume design work in Coming to America.

5. Prior to Max Landis’ Assault Allegations, He and His Father Were Going to Team up to Remake An American Werewolf in London

Before the onslaught of assault allegations against Max Landis, he was deemed as a “Hollywood Wonder-Boy,” especially in this piece published by BuzzFeed.

“In a company town that prizes secrecy until a well-timed revelation can help sell a movie, Max Landis is an anomaly, a promising filmmaker with both the talent and flair to help drag Hollywood out of creative stasis and into a more open communication with the fans that pay its bills,” the piece said. “With that last name, he is not the traditional underdog, no dreamer with a dead-end job or little conception of how to get ahead or who you need to know.”

Jordan Zakarin of BuzzFeed called Landis someone who has had his privilege offset by circumstances of disadvantage throughout his whole life.

“But he’s also far from a case of pure nepotism, because for every one of the advantages into which he was born, Max Landis has faced a disadvantage to offset it, both of his own doing and those that he could not control,” Zakarin wrote.

Landis and his father were planning on remaking John’s 1981 classic An American Werewolf in London before Landis’ career seemingly shattered to pieces due to his inappropriate conduct with women.

It is unclear if the remake will continue to be made.