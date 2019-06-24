Mike Johnson’s Bachelorette Fate on Tonight’s Episode 6/24/2019

Mike Johnson has a solo date with Hannah Brown on tonight’s season 15 episode of The Bachelorette. Johnson isn’t the only one with a solo date tonight however; both Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt also have 1-on-1 dates with the reality star.

This article will explore spoilers of the finale of The Bachelorette 2019, so this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! If you don’t want anything ruined for you, turn back now, or proceed at your own risk!

Unfortunately Mike Johnson, who many fans were hoping to see make it to the end of the season, doesn’t receive a rose after his 1-on-1 date with Brown. Reality Steve reports that Johnson and Brown “went bike riding for a portion of their date. Mike didn’t receive a rose and was sent home.”

This is a bummer for many fans who were rooting for the handsome Air Force veteran to be the one asking Brown to marry him at the end of the season. Johnson quickly became a fan favorite over the first few episodes of the show, especially in regards to his charming personality, honest intentions and his firm, outspoken attitude towards season 15’s “villain,” Luke Parker.

Johnson shared a heartbreaking story with Brown earlier in the season, explaining how he and his ex-girlfriend miscarried during her second trimester, and how the experience of losing his child shaped the man he is today. Fans were impressed by how open and honest he was with Brown, and many had their fingers crossed that he would be down on one knee by the end of the season.

Johnson became such a popular candidate with viewers that fans have been urging the Bachelorette producers to make Johnson the next Bachelor, which would make him the first ever African American Bachelor in the history of the show. Considering the show has been going for a solid 23 seasons, fans feel that it’s definitely time for the network to cast a black man as the next Bachelor on the reality series.

“Literally every person I know who watches the bachelorette loves mike and wants him to be the next bachelor so @BachelorABC LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE!!!! WE WANT MIKE JOHNSON,” one user wrote on Twitter. Another stated “I am going to spam @fleissmeister everyday asking for Mike Johnson to be the next Bachelor. He’s hot AND emotionally available.”

Literally hundreds of requests for Johnson to be cast as the next Bachelor have flooded social media over the last few weeks; he’s even received a few shoutouts from celebs who watch the show. Singer Demi Lovato gave Johnson a shoutout earlier this season after she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her watching the Bachelorette, captioning it “Go Mike J!!!”with heart emojis.

If your heart can handle his elimination, tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of The Bachelorette, which airs Monday nights on ABC.

