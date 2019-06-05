Miley Cyrus’s Family in Real Life: Are Her Aunts & Managers Like ‘Black Mirror’?

Miley Cyrus plays a character on Black Mirror with a behind-the-scenes life that’s very different from what you see on screen. Are the actress’s real-life aunts, family, and managers anything like the show? This post will have spoilers for the Miley Cyrus episode of Black Mirror.

No, Miley Cyrus’s family, aunts, and managers in real-life did not serve as inspiration for the latest Black Mirror episode, called “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.” The episode was written by Charlie Brooker, who has written all the Black Mirror episodes but one. Although it does dive into some of Cyrus’s experiences in the music industry overall, it’s not a reflection on her family.

Cyrus said that the story reflects the struggles that female musicians face in the music industry in real life, BBC News shared. “This is the story of females in the music industry,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus Says Her Family Supports Her

.@MileyCyrus you coming after our number 1 spot? Take it easy on the old man! Congrats on your new record! So proud of you! Nothin’ like a little family competition! #sheiscoming #OTR pic.twitter.com/SLsCbJ1R6p — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) May 31, 2019

Unlike what happened to her character Ashley, Cyrus has said that her real-life family is wonderful and helps her to keep loving music.

Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus (originally Leticia “Tish” Finley) was her manager at first and helped her build her career. So in that sense, there are some similarities to her character on Black Mirror, whose aunt was also her manager. But her mother has been very supportive of Miley.

Her mom told Refinery 29, “Who are the people we think of as iconic artists? Look at Madonna. Look at David Bowie. Prince. They did not care what other people thought, and neither does Miley. That’s why she’s Miley Cyrus. She is herself, and that’s what makes me proud of her, more than anything else that she’s done”

Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a popular musician himself who also starred in her Disney TV series Hannah Montana. His best-known song is Achy Breaky Heart, which achieved triple Platinum. In fact, Billy Ray Cyrus has said that he wishes he was more disciplining of Miley growing up rather than trying to be her friend, Billboard reported in 2011. “I should have said, ‘Enough is enough — it’s getting dangerous and somebody’s going to get hurt,'” he said. “I should have but I didn’t. Honestly, I didn’t know the ball was out of bounds until it was way up in the stands somewhere.”

But lately, he’s just proud of his daughter. He recently tweeted about how excited she was that her new album was coming after his recent number one spot.

Miley has two siblings, Noah and Brison, and three half-siblings: Brandi and Trace (born to Leticia) and Christopher Cody (born to Kristin Luckey and Billy Ray Cyrus.) Leticia and Billy Ray were married for a number of years and they filed for divorce a couple times but ultimately stayed together.

Miley Cyrus is married to Liam Hemsworth, who is also very supportive of her work.

And yes, Miley has aunts too. Billy Ray Cyrus’ sisters are Angie Marie Cyrus and Cherie Cyrus.

And although you may have heard that Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’s aunt, that’s not quite accurate. Insider clarified that Parton is her godmother, but they’re not related by blood. The two are very close and Miley refers to her as an aunt. During the 2019 Grammy Awards, Miley even told Dolly Parton, “You’re the best, Aunt Dolly.” The two are very close.

Dolly Parton and Miley’s dad, Billy Ray, met in 1992 when he toured with Dolly. Miley was born that same year and Dolly Parton played Miley’s aunt in several episodes of Hannah Montana. They’ve also performed together on occasion.

Her Managers Are Also Supportive of Cyrus, While She Has an Independent Streak Similar to Ashley’s

Miley first signed with Mitchell Gossett, who is credited with discovering her and helping her get the role on Hanna Montana. She then signed with Jason Morey of Morey Management Group for her music career. In 2013, Miley hired Larry Rudolph to be her new manager. Rudolph is also known for representing Britney Spears.

Miley has had some run-ins with the music industry, with some parallels to her character. In 2015 she was working on two albums and wanted to release one at no charge. Her manager even confirmed she was ready to end her contract with RCA Records if they didn’t let her do what she wanted.

And much like her character, she also changed her style and broke from anticipated norms.

After she first signed with Larry Rudolph in 2013, her producer Ernest Tuo Clark hinted that her new album was going to be a big change for fans. Her 2010 album was “too scandalous” for some of her fans from her Disney days. But she had to grow up, and her managers supported her.

Tuo said at the time: “I can say it’s definitely going to shock a lot of people; definitely grown up. It’s natural; it’s not her trying to do like pop, four on the floor. … I have to say, like, it’s different. From the song that we did, the couple of records we did, it’s totally different; even the stuff we heard Pharrell do, it’s like a twist. It’s, like, something that’s new. … It’s definitely creative… she definitely knows what she wants.”