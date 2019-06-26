Milla Clark Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Milla Clark, the subject of tonight’s episode of My 600 Lb. Life, first appeared on the show during season 4 when she sought out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to try to shed some weight and get her health back on track . When we met her, she weighed 751 pounds and had been struggling with obesity since childhood.

The official TLC synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “For Milla Clark, after 3 years and 5 surgeries, success would mean beating the odds and becoming one of Dr. Nowzaradan’s most impressive weight loss patients ever, but failure would mean slipping back to the bedbound life she swore she’d never return to.”

Milla’s issues with eating first started when she was a child, like many of the subjects of the show. “If we didn’t take that food, [my mother] would take that as a rejection,” she said of her mother, who she claims basically force-fed Milla and her sibling.