Miss Hooters International Pageant 2019 Contestants

The 2019 Miss Hooters International Pageant is tonight, and 80 women selected from around the world will be competing for the title and its prizes, including $30,000. The women are all Hooters employees, and many have been featured by Hooters in the past; independent of their commitment to the restaurant food chain, the contestants bring diverse interests and backgrounds to the pageant.

Although voting is closed to select your “Fan Favorites,” the names, photos, and hometowns of all 80 women are available on Hooters’ voting page. Get to know all of the contestants by clicking here.

These are some of the beautiful and accomplished women competing in the 2019 Miss Hooters International Pageant:

Briana Smith (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Briana is Miss February in the Hooters calendar this year and is studying to become a mortician. When asked by the Sun-Sentinel about what it means to be a woman going into a profession that was previously male-dominated, she said “I think it will be very empowering. That’s really a great thing that I hope I’m able to do, doing mortuary science and, if I do win Miss Hooters International, to pass along to future generations. Little girls, seeing women doing all sorts of jobs, will believe that they can do anything that they put their mind to.”

Alexa Garza (Harlingen, TX)

Alexa appears to have a close relationship with her family; she writes “Family is life” in her Instagram bio and regularly shares photos with them on social media. She became an aunt for the first time in December 2018.

Scarlett Knight (Pearland, TX)

Scarlett enjoys volunteering in beach clean-ups, speaking out for special needs and self-advocacy, and traveling.

Amanda Olsen (Ontario, Canada)

Amanda is studying animal science and volunteers helping animals. She has been a calendar girl for Hooters 3 times now

Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton, FL)

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Gianna is currently pursuing a degree in business at Florida Atlantic University. She is Miss June in the 2019 Hooters calendar.

Hailey Slobodzian (Philadelphia, PA)

Hailey is studying to be a nurse practitioner and is expected to graduate in 2020; her mom also worked at Hooters.

Rebecca Hines (Fort Smith, AR)

Rebecca has been a Hooters girl for 3 years and is also a professional cake decorator.

Angela Porter (Naples, FL)

Angela has been in the Hooters calendar four times and was the Hooters Pigskin Princess in 2016 and 2018. She wants to have a career in real estate and interior design.

Jarrah Jerdo (Albany, NY)

Jarrah is an artist who has been working for Hooters for over 7 years; some of her favorite things are hiking, traveling, taking photography, and her pet bulldog.