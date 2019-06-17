MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Host: Who Is Hosting Tonight?

Zachary Levi is hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The actor and singer will be taking on the ceremony’s emcee duties, while also being nominated for Best Comedic Performance and Best Hero for his performance in the DC superhero film Shazam.

Levi, 38, told NBC Los Angeles that he was incredibly nervous heading into the ceremony. “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever hosted,” he said. “There are some nerves starting to build a little. … But I want to encourage people and not take things too seriously. I want myself and everyone else to feel at ease and feel like they’re in their safe place.”

Zachary Levi Will Be Hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Levi credits the success of Shazam with giving him the opportunity to host such a massive event. “This awards show is an extension of what Shazam has brought me,” he explained. “It’s helped me jump into a higher caliber of hosting. I love feeling joy and love bringing joy. With this show, I think that is the best approach.”

Levi’s breakout role was in the NBC comedy series Chuck, and he’s since acted in films and Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel. He voiced the character of Flynn Rider in the 2010 Disney hit Tangled, and was nominated for a Tony Award for his turn in the 2016 revival of She Loves Me.

Levi Is Also Nominated In the Categories of ‘Best Comedic Performance’ & ‘Best Hero’

MTV general manager Amy Doyle spoke highly of Levi, praising both his comedic timing and his bubbly energy. “You’ve seen him in Shazam. You’ve seen him in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He’s given us a lot to work with and on top of it he’s so enthusiastic and so in on participating in every way possible that we feel so great about having him this year,” she told the Hollywood Reporter.

“He’s really a fresh take on hosting. He’s not a stand-up comedian but he is comedic. He’s musical and he’s dramatic,” Doyle added. “He’s also such a huge fan of the content and the celebrities that we’ll be celebrating that you know he’s just going to have a ton of fun. The audience is coming for escapism and they don’t mind a little salad with their pizza with meaningful moments sprinkled in as well. I think the show strikes the right balance.”

Levi Said the MTV Awards Are the ‘Biggest Thing I’ve Ever Hosted’

Previous stars who have hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Tiffany Haddish, Adam DeVine, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. The latter will be the recipient of the MTV Generation Award for his film and television career. Johnson is also rumored to play the villainous role of Black Adam in future Shazam films.

Levi spoke with Yahoo about the possibility of facing off against Johnson, and how likely it is to happen. “Dwayne [Johnson], many years ago now, was announced that he was going to be Black Adam and they were developing the script of Shazam with the character of Black Adam in it,” he said. ““So yeah, if we ever get down to it, I would love that. I would love to fight Black Adam. That seems to be the iconic fight.”