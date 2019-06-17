MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: Performers & Presenters List

Its time for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The prestigious ceremony honors the best theatrical releases of the year, while boasting a star-studded roster of presenters and musical performers. Read on for a full rundown of celebrities who are set to attend.

There are two artists who will take the stage to perform tonight: rapper Lizzo and R&B singer Bazzi. The former will perform a track off her recent debut album, which will mark her first ever televised performance. Bazzi will treat fans to a rendition of his track “Paradise”, and he recently sat down with MTV to discuss the experience of taking the stage.

“It feels good man, I grew up watching this show,” he said. “So many incredible moments have happened on this show.” The trio of Martin Garrix, Macklemore, and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy were originally set to perform their collab track “Summer Days” during the show, but they dropped out earlier this month.

The roster of presenters for tonight’s show is equally impressive. Tiffany Haddish will present the MTV Trailblazer Award to her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith, while Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista will be on hand to promote their upcoming action-comedy Stuber. Read on for the full list of celebrity presenters.

Aubrey Plaza

Daniel Levy

Dave Bautista

David Spade

Jameela Jamil

Kiernan Shipka

Kumail Nanjiani

Maude Apatow

MJ Rodriguez

Melissa McCarthy

Shameik Moore

Elisabeth Moss

Storm Reid

Tessa Thompson

Noah Schnapp

Ross Lynch

Gavin Leatherwood

Kiernan Shipka

Gaten Matarazzo

Annie Murphy

MTV will also be hosting a red carpet live stream and MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night co-viewing live stream on their website. The red carpet will be hosted by B. Simone and MTV News’ Josh Horowitz and will begin live-streaming on Twitter at 8:00 p.m. ET. The red carpet coverage will include celebrity interviews and coverage of the star-studded prelude to the show.

Another pair of celebrities who will be in attendance are the aforementioned Pinkett-Smith and Dwayne Johnson. The latter will be given the MTV Generation Award for his famed career. MTV general manager Amy Doyle spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about the planning for this year’s ceremony, and how they manage to stay relevant.

“Every year we ask ourselves: How can we reinvent this show? What has changed? What new platforms have emerged and what patterns of viewing behavior are different? We look to bring in new elements to the show every year,” she explained. “It’s really looking at how our audience is consuming content. We see memes being a very big part of their content experience so to speak. That idea came out of a look at what’s happening in culture and how our audience is experiencing content that they love.”

“We know not the entirety of our audience is on linear,” Doyle added. “Some of our fans and audiences experience MTV through social media or through digital, so it was definitely a consideration, as it is every year, with how do we reach fans everywhere that they are and what’s the experience and what does it look like on all of these different platforms? How do you give it a twist?”