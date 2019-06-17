2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Time & Channel

Tonight are the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and fans are itching to know when the fun will get started on TV.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV on Monday, June 17, at 9pm ET/PT. MTV will stream the red carpet on Twitter beginning at 8pm ET. The show was filmed over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

This year, the awards ceremony will include top-notch performances, including one by this year’s Trailblazer Award recipient, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Trailblazer Award goes to “game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment”. Presenters include A-listers like Justina Valentine, Nick Cannon, Nico Tortorella, Laura Perlongo, and Nev Schulman.

The host this year is Zachary Levi, who fans may recognize for playing Chuck Bartowski in the series, Chuck, and the title character in Shazam!.

This year, a number of celebs are nominated for awards, including Brie Larson and Colton Underwood. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will also be receiving the “Generation” Award.

In a recent interview with NBC Log Angeles, Levi admitted, “This is the biggest thing I’ve ever hosted… There are some nerves starting to build a little. … But I want to encourage people and not take things too seriously. I want myself and everyone else to feel at ease and feel like they’re in their safe place.” Levi could also walk away a winner tonight– he’s up for best hero and best comedic performance for his role in ‘Shazam!’ (The actor recently divulged that Shazam! is expected to start filming in late spring or early summer next year.)

And what about the movies and series nominated at this year’s event? “Game of Thrones” and “RBG” lead the pack with the most nominations, while “Endgame” and “BlackKklansman” is up for best film, along with “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Since the show was filmed already, we know a little bit about what’s going down tonight. According to The Blast, ‘The Challenge’ star Johnny Bananas pulls a Kanye West at this year’s ceremony by jumping on stage during someone else’s acceptance speech. And during his rant, he boasts about why he believes his show should have been the winner.

The outlet writes, “We are told he ranted on for a minute or two, addressing the crowed with ‘We finally won! After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives ‘The Challenge’ the recognition it deserves.” He continued, “All the other shows that got nominated are essentially paying rent in the genre we created.”

How will it all play out tonight? Be sure to tune into the ceremony at 9pm ET/PT to find out.