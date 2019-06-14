Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 14

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have singer Chris Brown comment bombing ex Karrueche Tran‘s Instagram after she posted up with hew new man, author Nicholas Sparks accused of racism and homophobia after his e-mails are leaked online, Taylor Swift drops new music and the official release date of her seventh album, and more….

TOP STORY: Taylor Swift Releases New Track ‘You Need to Calm Down’

During a scheduled Instagram Live session, Taylor Swift was not blowing smoke when she said that she had big news to share. The “ME!” singer not only announced that her second new single, “You Need to Calm Down” would be released on June 13 at midnight, but that her seventh album entitled Lover, would be released on August, 23.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Chris Brown Comment Bombs on Ex’s Post With New Boyfriend

Chris Brown is being dragged on social media for a series of comments he made on a since-deleted Instagram post by his ex Karrueche Tran. In the photo, Karrueche is standing with her new boyfriend, ex-NFL player Victor Cruz, as the two show off their outfits.

All in separate comments Brown wrote, “Nothing bad or major, UPGRADE HIM SIS,” and offered to “take him around and style him.” The R&B singer didn’t stop there. He added “NOT HATE. Just some game spirit.” And then “UPGRADE YA MAN BOO” and that Cruz looks “like he shopping of(f) the manakin and trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks.”

These comments were clearly made to embarrass the former New York Giant, and he was quickly called out for perhaps still having some lingering feelings toward his ex.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Author Nicholas Sparks Accused of Being Racist & Homophobic

After The Daily Beast released leaked e-mails between author Nicholas Sparks, 53, and Saul Benjamin, the former headmaster and CEO of the Epiphany School of Global Studies, the North Carolina faith-based prep school that The Notebook writer co-founded in 2006, fans were not happy at what they read. In the letters made available to the public Sparks allegedly said the lack of black people attending his school were because they were “too poor and can’t do the academic work” and moved to ban students from forming LGBTQ groups.

Benajamin and Sparks have been in a legal battle since 2014, in which Benjamin accuses Sparks of harassment, racism and homophobia, and the lawsuit is scheduled for six-day trial in court this August. Sparks responded on Twitter to The Daily Beast’s article with a letter in which he called Benjamin’s allegations “false” and “not news.”

