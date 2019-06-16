Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 16

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have actress Bella Thorne releasing her own nude photos to thwart a hacker, supermodel Cara Delevingne confirms her relationship with Ashley Benson with a make-out video, Brant Daugherty is officially of the market, and more…

TOP STORY: Actor Brant Daugherty Weds Kim Hidalgo

Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty tied the knot on Saturday with actress Kim Hidalgo, 33. Two two first met on a dating app three years ago, and Daugherty, 33, popped the question while the couple was on vacation in Amsterdam back in February.

Their wedding included 200 guests, including Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale, both actresses also serving as bridesmaids. Sarah Hyland, Kelen Coleman and Shawn Pyrfrom were also in attendance.

According to People, the newlyweds’ dogs, Luna and Knuckles, walked down the aisle with their flower girls and ring bearers. The couple said, “We’re so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife!”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Bella Thorne Tweets Out Her Own Nude Photos After Threatened By Hacker

Actress Bella Thorne took matters into her own hands and tweeted out her own nude photos after a hacker threatened to leak them online. To her 6.3 million followers, she released five explicit photos that she had in her phone, along with a stern message to the person who tried to take advantage of her.

In her note, the 21-year-old former Disney star wrote, “For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see. He has sent me multiple nude photo of other celebs, he wont stop with me or them he will just keep going.”

For the explicit photos and her full message click here.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Confirm Relationship With Make-Out Video

While supermodel Cara Delevingne and actress Ashley Benson have been romantically linked together since August 2018, the couple confirmed their relationship on social media to celebrate Pride month. The 26-year-old British model share a video of her and the 29-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star making out with the caption “#PRIDE” with a series of heart emojis.

The couple met while filming the movie Her Smell, and have been hanging out ever since. A source told E! News that “They are living together and they have been for a little awhile. This is Cara’s first real home in L.A. and they are really enjoying this time together. Ashley has never been in a relationship like this and is happier than she has ever been.”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Host Candyland Themed Double Birthday for Daughters North West & Penelope Disick

2. Actress Selma Blair Shave Her Head With Help From Her 7-Year-Old Son

3. Actor Kevin Chamberlain Incorrectly Reported as Dead

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Phil Mickelson, 49. Missy Peregrym, 37. Laurie Metcalf, 64.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup?Click here