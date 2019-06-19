Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 19

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Bella Thorne’s emotional breakdown in response to Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about her on The View, eight more women step forward accusing director Max Landis of sexual harassment, Jed Wyatt, a Bachelorette frontrunner is called out for ditching his girlfriend to be on national TV, and more…

TOP STORY: ‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Jed Wyatt is Called Out for Ghosting His Ex

Jed Wyatt, 25, who’s currently competing for Hannah Brown‘s heart on The Bachelorette, has a lot of fans cheering him on to be the one who proposes at the of the season, however, now that his ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens, who revealed in an interview with People that she and Wyatt were still dating when he left to film the reality show, viewers are wondering if he’s actually there for the right reasons.

Wyatt, a country singer from Nashville, told Brown straight up that he originally signed up for the show for the national exposure, but then revealed, “Every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Oh my god i am FOAMING AT THE MOUTH THIS NOTE "A note allegedly written to Haley Stevens from Jed Wyatt" pic.twitter.com/rFdLgLZi9s — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) June 18, 2019

Stevens confirmed that she knew Wyatt was going to be on the show, but that she did not know that it would ultimately cost her their relationship. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career. He told me, ‘It’s not real. It’s acting.'”

Jed ghosted Stevens, and then didn’t contact her once after he returned to Nashville, which is leading many to believe he is actually engaged to Hannah. Steven said, “Everything in me wants to believe that he meant everything he said and got caught up in [the show]. I don’t believe he’s a terrible person, but it’s a terrible situation. And part of me thinks I was the backup plan and he wanted me to be here in case it didn’t work out. I feel 100% betrayed.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Bella Thorne Breaks Down in Tears After Whoopi Goldberg’s Comments on ‘The View’

Actress Bella Thorne thought she had seen the worst of her nude photo scandal after she decided to release her own pictures online to thwart a hacker’s extortion, however, after seeing Whoopi Goldberg‘s stern comments about the incident on The View, she once again broke down in tears. Sharing her raw emotions through video to her 19.7 million followers on Instagram, the 21-year-old actress let Whoopi have it.

With tears streaming down her face Thorne said, “Shame on you, Whoopi. Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that… I can only imagine all the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide ya know… You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation. I’m not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, ya know… I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Accusations Against Max Landis Continue to Pile Up

While Max Landis, son of legendary director John Landis, was first publicly accused for sexual assault last year by Anna Akana, a total of eight woman have now stepped forward with equally serious allegations, including his ex-girlfriend Whitney Moore, who describe his actions as “inhumane” and “horrific.”

According to The Daily Beast, the Bright writer is being accused of dozens accounts of both physical and emotional abuse by multiple over the past 10 years.

