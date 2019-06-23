Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 23

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have Christina Aguilera making all her fans feel old after announcing it’s been two decades since she first released “Genie in a Bottle,” Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s romantic rendezvous in Paris, America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich reveal it hasn’t been easy trying for a baby, and more…

TOP STORY: Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Open Up About Undergoing IVF Treatment

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich got married in July 2017, and the couple is more than ready to start growing their family. Even though Hough is just 30 years old, and Laich, 35, getting pregnant the natural way hasn’t been easy, and they announced that they’ve started IVF treatments. Laich told Us Weekly, “My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the of that happening. I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

Hough was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2008, and has openly discussed the two surgical procedures she’s had to combat the chronic pain. Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women, and according the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 40% of women who struggle with infertility also suffer from the chronic disease.

Laich is confident that Hough will be an incredibly mother. “The way she looks after our dogs, she treats them as her own babies,” he said. “She cares, she deeply cares, I know that she would be involved heavily in promoting the identity of a child and who they want to be in the world and how they want to show up in the world and supporting their goals and dreams. She does it with friends and people in our lives already. She does it with our nieces and nephews. She does it with me on a daily basis.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Christina Aguilera Reminds Her Fans That We’re Really Old

Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… got me feeling all types of emotional! At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan & seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys ❤️ it as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/GnuUHh5RRc — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 22, 2019

Pop queen Christina Aguilera took to Twitter to announce that it’s been exactly 20 years since her first hit single “Genie in the Bottle” was released, leaving all her fans scratching their heads and wondering how in the world it’s been two decades since this track came out.

Aguilera wrote, “Today marks 20 years since #GenieInABottle was released… got me feeling all types of emotional! At just 18 years old, I remember coming home from Japan & seeing that it had reached #1 on the Billboard charts and feeling so grateful and happy that you guys [heart]￼ it as much as I did.” She then added the following tweet, ”

Thank you for riding with me all these years. My fighters, I love you! ￼￼￼#xxtina”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner in Paris Before Their Big Wedding

After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May, the couple announced that they would be having an official wedding celebration in France later this summer. So, right now, while the Game of Thrones actress, 23, and Jonas, 29, spend a romantic few days in Paris, fans are wondering if their big day is just around the corner.

