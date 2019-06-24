Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 24

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have the hilarious way Jeopardy! fueled Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s social media feud, why people believe Billy Ray Cyrus attended Howard University, thoughts and prayers being sent to former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman rushed to the emergency room due to returning cancer complications, and more…

TOP STORY: Beth Chapman Put Into a Medically Induced Coma

According to TMZ, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife Beth was rushed to the hospital after she started choking, and is currently in a medically-induced coma after suffering what’s being called a choking emergency. She had been having trouble breathing as a result of her throat cancer, which has been an ongoing ailment since she was first diagnosed in September 2017.

Chapman remains in the ICU at the Queen’s Medical Center, which is located in Honolulu, Hawaii, not too far from her home. According to the report, Beth, 51, is in “desperate shape.” She went through a similar emergency situation back in April but was able to come out the other side.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: ‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Fun of Kevin Hart & The Rock Loves It

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have a hilarious, albeit playful, back and forth of ribbing each other on social media, but thanks to Teen Week on Jeopardy!, the competition trivia show unknowingly did the joke for the huge action star. With the clue reading “In Central Intelligence, Dwayne teamed up to catch a spy with this actor of smaller stature…”

The answer was “Kevin Hart,” who then commented on the Instagram post, “Smaller stature WTF does the mean… Jesus Christ man.”

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Did Billy Ray Cyrus Attend Howard University?

Merely Billy Ray Cyrus’s presence at the 2019 BET Awards, was drawing mixed reactions on Twitter, however, and when people seemingly found out that the “Old Town Road” singer graduated from Howard, a historically black university, it drew shock and awe from everyone.

Here’s what happened: When BET Awards host Regina Hall introduced Cyrus by saying “Howard University’s own,” and he responded with a laugh, people assumed she was being real. But here’s the truth. Hall was absolutely joking with the country star. When Hall introduced Cyrus by saying “Howard University’s own,” and he responded with a laugh, people assumed she was being real. But here’s the truth. Hall was absolutely joking with the country star.

Cyrus did not go to Howard University. Nor is he the graduate of another famous Washington D.C. college, Georgetown University. Cyrus attended Georgetown College in Kentucky.

