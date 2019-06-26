Must-See Celebrity News Before Starting Your Day: June 26

Hey! I’m Emily, and this is your roundup of must-see entertainment and celebrity news headlines. Today, we have why rapper Travis Scott is the new face of Reese’s Puffs cereal, Amanda Bynes breaking her social media silence to proudly share her FIDM graduation photo, popular gamer Etika’s suicide is confirmed by authorities after missing for six days, and more…

TOP STORY: You Tube Star Etika’s Suicide Confirmed: Body Found in East River

Almost a week after popular streamer Etika, whose real name is Desmond Daniel Amofah uploaded a video to YouTube entitled “I’m Sorry,” in which he’s walking outside in New York and saying what sounds like to many of fans, a final goodbye, the New York Police Department confirmed that they recovered his body from the East River, a half mile from the Manhattan Bridge, where Etika was seen walking toward in his final video. He was 29 years old.

Remembered this E3 clip from just over a week ago… Oddly symbolic, almost like foreshadowing. Etika was a real high-energy guy, so transfer some of that to being the best you can be. Be good to yourself and someone else today. (And every day!) pic.twitter.com/UpngjkyVlw — Mr. Poe (@MrPotatobadger) June 25, 2019

Because Etika once teased suicide before, during the six days he was missing, no one knew whether or not he was actually gone. Etika had a history of mental health issues and eight months prior, was forcibly hospitalized in a psychiatric ward. Etika’s family, fans and friends were frantically searching for him amid fears that he scheduled his “I’m Sorry” video to be posted after he took his own life. The video was posted on Wednesday, June 19. He was found dead on June 25.

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter to Announce Her FIDM Graduation

Breaking her long social media silence, former child star Amanda Bynes announced on Twitter that she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising by posting a photo of herself and a friend in their cap and gowns. After five years of studying, the now sober 33-year-old proudly shared her news with her 2.96 million followers with the caption, “FIDM graduate 2019 #fidmgraduation,” her first post on Twitter since November 2018.

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Travis Scott is the New Cover Model for Reese’s Puffs Cereal

Travis Scott has launched his own customized Reese’s Puffs cereal that will be sold for $50 a box 🥣🥛 pic.twitter.com/FltmK7F5bC — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) June 25, 2019

In a partnership no one was saw coming, rapper Travis Scott, 28, and his record label Cactus Jack have teamed up with Reese’s Pieces Cereal and is featured on a limited edition box that’s being sold for $50 on his website.

The cereal brand General Mills said of Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy, “Due to his love of Reese’s Puffs, Travis Scott is teaming up with the iconic cereal brand to launch a series of special edition boxes of Reese’s Puffs! Each box was uniquely designed by Travis to bring to life his unique creative style and visuals representing Cactus Jack and Astroworld, along with Reese’s Puffs’ iconic look.”

… AND IN OTHER NEWS

1. Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman ‘Not Expected to Recover’ as Hospital Photo Goes Viral

2. Camilla Cabello Is a Single Woman: Split Confirmed With Relationship Coach Boyfriend of 1 Year, Matthew Hussey

3. Kylie Jenner Claps Back at A.Rod For Saying She Bragged About How Rich She was at The Met Gala

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ariana Grande, 26. Derek Jeter, 45. Aubrey Plaza, 35. Nick Offerman, 49. Sean Hayes, 49.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here