Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, June 9

TOP STORY: Michael Schur Pulls the Plug on ‘The Good Place’

During an interview with THR, The Good Place creator and showrunner Mike Schur announced that the upcoming season of the hit NBC comedy will be its last. However, Schur, who recently inked a five year, nine-figure deal with Universal Television, will continue to create content for the network.

It’s surprising for fans to learn that The Good Place, which stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, and took home a 2019 Peabody Award is ending so soon. However, that was apparently always Schur’s plan. “Once I settled on four seasons, I didn’t tell anyone — except the writers,” he said. “But it was pretty much always four from early on as a general map.”

While every season thus far has been 13 episodes, the fifth and final season will have 14 episodes, with an hour-long finale. “We’re going full tilt until the end,” Schur assured viewers. “Everybody at the end of the day is happy that we’re going to end it the way we started it: at a breakneck speed, with a lot of crazy, wild twists and turns.”

CELEBS on SOCIAL MEDIA: Ashley Tisdale Publicly Shames Kevin Smith for Hit & Run

Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor! — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) June 8, 2019

Former Disney star Ashley Tisdale did not appreciate it when her neighbor, director Kevin Smith scratched the mirror of her car, and the just drove away. Tweeting out to her 13.1 million followers, she put his hit and run move on blast tweeting “Classy move neighbor!”

A few hours later, Smith defended himself and responded with a public mea culpa to Tisdale. He tweeted “Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did* do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like “That’s soooo Sharpay…”

Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did* do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like “That’s soooo Sharpay…” https://t.co/c0oa2hXn7J — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 8, 2019

VIRAL MOMENT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT: Zachary Levi & Selena Gomez Make a Hospital Visit

In one of the sweetest videos you will ever see on the Internet, while visiting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri for Big Slick 10 Weekend, Shazam! star Zachary Levi serenaded patient Sophia Lineberger. Singer Selena Gomez was also sitting nearby, transfixed by the impromptu performance.

Our goal is to provide hope, care and cures for all kids. A few songs and laughs help too! @BigSlickKC allows us to get one step closer to our goal every day. THANK YOU! @ZacharyLevi @selenagomez @alroker @jaketapper @AdamScotti #bigslick10 pic.twitter.com/OsTm6xJuX6 — Children's Mercy (@ChildrensMercy) June 8, 2019

Other celebrities in attendance included Adam Scott, Al Roker, Jake Tapper and Paul Rudd.

