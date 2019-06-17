Who Gets Naked on The Bachelorette Tonight? Hannah Goes Nude Bungee Jumping

Tonight’s episode 6 of The Bachelorette brings Hannah Brown and her 9 remaining men to Latvia. It also features the sexy one-on-one bungee jumping date fans have been waiting for since it was first teased in the season’s promo video.

Beware of spoilers beyond this point and stop reading if you do not want to know anything about what happens during season 15 episode 6 of The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, Garrett Powell gets one of two one-on-one dates with Hannah in episode 6, and their date activity involved “bungee jumping barely clothed.”

If Reality Steve and his sources are correct, this date is the one viewers got a glimpse of in the first preview video ABC shared in promotion of the new season. The moment appears at the 0:25-second mark in the below video:

The video includes a close-up of Hannah and Garrett’s faces close together as she laughs and says “Oh my freak,” so there’s no doubt that their date tonight is when we’ll get to see the full exchange and what happened to cause them to take their clothes off.

The Youtube account “tvtymes” uploaded a slowed down version of the season 15 promo video; at around the 1:47 mark, you can see Hannah making out with Garrett at the top of the bungee jumping site. A black censor bar covers their bottoms, suggesting they’re either naked or too exposed for primetime television. A black censor bar appears over Hannah’s chest as a white bikini or bra top can be seen coming off of her.

Though the promo clip does not provide much context for why they ended up taking their clothes off before bungee-jumping, This is certainly not the first time nudity has been a part of a date within the reality dating show franchise, and Hannah has already had a couple of dates that involved the men showing some skin. At the start of the season, she went on a group date that had the men strip down to Speedos and walk a catwalk as though they were competing in a pageant. In Scotland during last week’s episode, some of the men went commando under their kilts during the Highland Games, and Hannah ended up getting a peek under their kilts while they wrestled. When the men posed for a sexy photo shoot with animals, Hannah even waxed Garrett’s chest (and nipples) to improve his appearance.

While Powell didn’t give any hints about his date with Hannah, ahead of tonight’s episode he shared a photo from his group date with Hannah from last week, writing in the caption “Race for the best hair… tune in tonight to see if @alabamahannah looks past my lack of athletic ability and gives me a rose anyway!”

The episode description doesn’t hint at the steamy date, and instead just teases “Frustrated with the drama, a fresh start in Riga, Latvia, prompts Hannah to examine her relationships and decide whether she can continue.” The naked bungee jumping and the rest of their date must have gone well, because [ONE LAST SPOILER ALERT] Reality Steve reports that Hannah gave Garrett a rose at the end of the night.

