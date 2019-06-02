Natalie Halcro & Shaun Phillips: ‘Relatively Nat & Liv’

Look out Kardashians, there’s a new family in town. An all-new reality series, Relatively Nat & Liv, follows the lives of cousins and social media influencers Natalie and Olivia, and their families.

Nat tells E!, “We are fashion designers and cousins… And we come from a really big family.” Liv adds, “I feel like in L.A., we’re kind of known to be those glam girls.”

As fans get to know the Halcro-Piersons, they’ll become closely acquainted with Olivia and Natalie, whose home city is Vancouver.

Natalie rose to reality star fame on the TV show WAGS, where she started dating professional NFL player Shaun Philips. According to Hollywood Mask, the couple was going strong in 2016, but have since broken up.

Philips hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is famous for being a linebacker for the San Diego Chargers.

Will he be part of this season of Relatively Nat & Liv? We’re not expecting him to be integral to the show. It seems that it’s mostly going to revolve around Olivia and Natalie’s families.

That isn’t to say that exes won’t come up on the show. Sitting down with E! recently, Natalie recounted her earliest dating memories. “So, there was this big thing in my school, like, ‘Oh, Natalie’s allowed to date!'” the IG star recalls. “It was a big deal… Like, ‘Who is she gonna pick?'”

She goes on to describe one of her ex-boyfriends as a “bad boy”. But just because she talks about boys doesn’t mean she’s necessarily set her sights on having a family just yet. Vice quotes Halcro as saying on an episode of WAGS, “This whole, like, WAG thing and there being a hierarchy to the whole system thing, it just…I’m not a big fan of it… Maybe for some people the end all and be all is to be married and have kids. But for me, I don’t think that’s by any means a benchmark to success.”

With 3.7 million followers on Instagram, Natalie and Olivia are, in the words of Vice, “aiming for Kardashian status.”

Relatively Nat & Liv includes eight 45-minute episodes that follow the duo as they “juggle their lives between the beauty and fame of Los Angeles and their humble and hilarious roots in Vancouver.”

Be sure to tune into the series premiere of the show tonight on E! at 10pm ET/PT.