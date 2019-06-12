Nev Schulman & Wife Laura Perlongo Are Now a Family of 4

When Catfish first premiered on MTV, host Nev Schulman was a single man. Now, as the hit series enters its eighth season, the 34-year-old is happily married to wife Laura Perlongo, and the couple has two children together.

Before Nev and Laura officially tied the knot in 2017, the engaged couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Cleo James Schulman. Laura, who works as a freelance writer and photographer hilariously documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram, and continued to do so after they announced baby No. 2 was on the way.

On January 9, 2019, Nev and Laura met their son, Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman, who was born weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. The double middle name is an ode to each of their respective fathers.

Laura’s wit and humor on social media has helped gather her a large following on social media, and she regularly shares photos of the family of four to her 232,000 Instagram followers.

After permanently relocating from Los Angeles to New York City, Nev continues to be the host of Catfish, the investigative series which has since cemented itself as a cultural landmark in TV history.

While talking to TV Insider Nev said, “Everyone says ‘I can’t believe people are still getting catfished in 2019, like that seems so foolish,’ but I think it’s actually more common or easier to happen now because our levels of insecurity have gone up… Just the way that we connect with each other as human beings has changed.”

In addition to her Facebook series We Need to Talk, in which she and her husband help solve relationship issues, Laura started co-hosting episodes of Catfish last season. In an interview with Good American she said of We Need to Talk, “Nev and I shed light on issues a lot of couples go through. Things like when should we move in together, should you talk to your ex?, and navigating social media in relationships. It’s a blast because Nev and I go through the same stuff and get into the same fights as everyone else. It’s fun to talk about it alongside other couples.

When it comes to working with her husband on Catfish she added, “It’s fun (and EXHAUSTING!) to see what he does every day. The emotional lift is substantial.”

