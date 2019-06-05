WATCH: Irv Gotti Announces New Kanye West Single Dropping July 2nd

Kanye West fans will have a reason to praise “Yeezus” this summer, as producer Irv Gotti made a massive announcement on The Breakfast Club Wednesday morning.

Irv Gotti, music producer and creator of BET’s Tales, went on The Breakfast Club to promote season two of his drama anthology series.

“I wish I could make this announcement because I got a big big announcement, but the people at Viacom and BET want them to make the announcement and then I can run my mouth,” Gotti said. “I’m on The Breakfast Club, right? I gotta say something!”

Gotti goes on to explain how he produces his show. “I take existing songs and turn them into movies. So the season premiere, July 2nd, will be a two-hour season premiere of a brand new record, produced by me and my production partner 7 from a huge, Huge, HUGE artist.”

Gotti never gave a name, but he hinted at Kanye with one word: CONTROVERSIAL.

“The biggest, hugest artist, who has been the most controversial in the last year,” Gotti hinted.

It didn’t take long for DJ Envy to guess who Gotti was talking about.

“I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it!” Gotti exclaimed with a big smile on his face trying to cover his tracks. “Let’s say it right. He’s not acting in it but I have, maybe a song!”

With the help of DJ Envy, Irv Gotti basically gave Kanye West fans a reason to tune into Tales on July 2nd.

The “announcement” takes place at about the 39-minute mark in the video below. This episode of The Breakfast Club also features Ja-Rule as they discuss the disastrous Fyre Festival.

New Single Could be Apart of Kanye’s Upcoming Album ‘Yandhi’

According to HotNewHipHop, Kanye West’s anticipated album Yandhi is expected to be released this year. After an anticipated 2018 release, the album continues to keep getting pushed back.

What was supposed to be released in October 2018, got pushed back to November of last year, per Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

Now, it seems like Gotti’s announcement could be the can of worms opening when it comes to West’s new album. Will this new single be the first track we hear off of Yandhi? It is hard to say now, but we may know more come July 2nd.