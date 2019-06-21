Nicki Minaj Calls Miley Cyrus a “Perdue Chicken” on QUEEN Radio

Nicki Minaj is never one to hold her tongue when it comes to talking about other artists. Her Beats 1 radio show “Queen Radio” has functioned as a platform for Minaj to share her new music and also some controversial opinions on other artists.

She appeared on episode 13 of Queen Radio to discuss her new album “MEGATRON” that dropped on Friday and had some choice words for Miley Cyrus. When asked about Cyrus’ comments in a recent magazine article, Minaj replied, “Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens. She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s d*ck in the studio..now you coming out with pink wigs, all you bitches wanna be Nicki.”

Mike WiLL is Atlanta super producer Mike WiLL Made It who worked with Cyrus previously and contributed heavily to her 2013 album Bangerz. He also contributed to her most recent project “She is Coming”.

An Old Feud Reignited

Nicki Minaj surprisingly called out Miley Cyrus during the 2015 MTV Music Video Awards for a similar reason. “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me in the press, Miley what’s good?” Miley, who was hosting the event, looked shaken and responded by saying “we’re all in this industry, we all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate.” She then congratulated Nicki then moved on with the show.

In the interview that Minaj references, Cyrus is asked about a Twitter feud between Minaj and pop superstar Taylor Swift. “I saw that. I didn’t really get into it. I know there was some beef. I don’t really know.” when pressed for more, the “Party in the USA” singer replied “She was saying that everyone was white and blonde that got nominated, I heard? And then Taylor Swift butted in.”

She then added “What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite.” Which was what probably set Minaj off.

Minaj and Swift went back and forth on Twitter after Minaj tweeted about racism in the VMAs. Speaking on her video for the single “Anaconda” she posted “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year. I’m not always confident. Just tired. Black women influence pop culture so much but are rarely rewarded for it,”

If I was a different "kind" of artist, Anaconda would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well. 😊😊😊 — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Swift, thinking the tweet was directed at her, replied that “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot..” Nicki was confused and tweeted back, “Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. @taylorswift13.”

@taylorswift13 I'm still confused as to why u just tweeted me when I made it abundantly clear… pic.twitter.com/A5kJyi6fQC — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 21, 2015

Minaj also dissed Miley in a feature verse on Yo Gotti’s “In the DM”. “I said, ‘Miley what’s good?’/I said, ‘Could you pay my bills like O’Reilly? What’s good?” she raps.

The feud died down for a couple years until Miley released her new song “Cattitude” in May of this year which has the line “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi”. Referencing Nicki’s rival Cardi B. Cyrus said that the line was not a diss and explained in a CapitalFM interview that “I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane.” adding later, “I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi and there was never competition. Ariana is one of my best friends. When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you… so you’re never worried about someone stealing your place because it can’t be taken”.

Nicki apparently didn’t take kindly to her words which led to this recent outburst.

Miley Says She is Distancing Herself from Hip-Hop and Causes More Controversy

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Miley Cyrus said she was “distancing herself” from hip-hop.

She wanted to get away from the genre because she thinks it oversexualizes women, “But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,'” she said. “I love that because it’s not ‘Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.’ I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’—I am so not that.”

A fan with a YouTube channel called “As Told By Kenya” called out Miley Cyrus on YouTube for her comments which cause Miley to apologize. “Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up. Being silent is not like me at all,” Cyrus commented on her video on June 11, “I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice. I want to start with saying I am sorry.”

“I own the fact that saying … ‘this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little’ was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of ‘the scene.’ There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have alot [sic] learn about.” In addition to apologizing for not recognizing the “privilege” of her comments, Cyrus also explained that she decided to finally speak up about this topic because “silence is part of the problem.”

Cyrus has been at the center of controversy many times and has always tried to explain her position or apologize. It will be interesting to see how she responds to this most recent jab by Nicki or if she responds at all.