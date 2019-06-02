Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s Biggest ’90 Day Fiance’ Scandals

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou (aka Hassan M’Raouni) are one of the most talked about couples on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. They have had many ups and downs when it comes to their wedding plans, money troubles, cheating allegations, and claims that Tefou has girlfriends in other countries. Because of their finances and other obstacles, the couple is together but has still not gotten married. Read on for a rundown of all the hurdles and scandals the two reality stars have had to overcome in their relationship thus far.

Nicole Nafziger’s Daughter May Is Of Concern

Nafziger has a young daughter named May from a previous relationship but she’s had May calling Tefou her dad, which has concerned both viewers and Nafziger’s family. And, now that May is getting to school age, Nafziger’s family worries about her well-being and her education. Nafziger has said on the show that she may move overseas to be with Tefou, which means that May would go with her. In May 2019, In Touch Weekly reported that Nafziger told Instagram followers, “So our plan right now is actually for me and May to move to Morocco, marry and stay there for a little while before attempting to come to America.”

May’s biological father reportedly has no custody of his daughter and only communicates with Nafziger about May. When it comes to Nafziger having more kids and having them with Tefou, she told social media followers that they want to have two children together.

Azan Tefou’s Store Doesn’t Exist

Over the course of their relationship, Nafziger, who doesn’t have much money herself, has admitted to giving money to Tefou. One of the reasons she gave him money was to open a store. When asked questions about this business by her family, Nafziger has lied about the store. It does not currently exist and her family has asked where the money she gave fiance Tefou has gone. At the beginning of season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Nafziger admitted to cameras, “Even though I told my mom that we were talking about opening a store, we never winded up going through with it. There is no store. But I haven’t told my family because my family does nothing but grill me.”

At one point, after receiving hate from online viewers, Nafziger said that she actually never gave Tefou money for a store. So, there was no $6,000? Nafziger said, “Plot twist. No store = There was no 6k. Why did we lie? Because we suck at reality TV. IDK. I’m so tired of this show. Sorry TLC. I”m tired of y’all. But they didn’t tell us to say it.”

But, according to In Touch Weekly, Nafziger has also admitted to followers that she HAS given Tefou money. She said that she doesn’t send Tefou money “regularly”, though. And, most recently, on May 29, 2019, Nafziger stated, “So I guess a lot of y’all assume I give money to Azan so he stays around. I don’t send money to Azan anymore … He makes his own money and I only helped him out sometimes.” So, did she give him money for a store or not? Who knows?

Azan Tefou Has Been Accused of Cheating

In the past, on the show, Nafziger heard a recording of Tefou talking about kissing another woman and there have been claims that he has other girlfriends. Despite the allegations, Nafziger has said she now trusts Tefou after the cheating scandal. Reality Blurb has reported that, according to Youtuber Keith Brooks, he has spoken with one of the women who has claimed to be dating Tefou and he reported that she provided proof in the form of voicemails, photos, and text messages.

Fans have criticized Nafziger on social media, especially when it comes to her man’s Instagram activity. Fans have noticed that Tefou doesn’t post photos of Nafziger online, or of her daughter May. In response to some of the comments, In Touch Weekly has reported that Nafziger has written, “I do not listen to negativity or let it into my life anymore. This is why I delete negativity [in] comments directed towards me and my family. Also, I block others who are downright rude.”