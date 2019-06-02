Nicole & Azan: Wedding Date & Plans

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are one of the standout couples on 90 Day Fiance, and the duo has been making headlines recently after an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. On the May 26 installment of the series, Nicole’s family confronted her about allegedly sending money to Tefou, who lives in Morocco.

After the episode aired, Nicole took to Instagram to address the rumors. She wrote, “So I guess a lot of y’all assume I give money to Azan so he stays around. I don’t send money to Azan anymore… He makes his own money and I only helped him out sometimes. It wasn’t a regular thing like you guys think. I don’t send money and he’s still ‘around.'”

Nicole also took to Instagram to address the haters who were criticizing her for moving to Morocco with her 5-year-old daughter. “Y’all can’t even see that America isn’t the #1 best country for schools… I’m not saying Morocco is #1 either but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad school,” she wrote.

And what do we know about their wedding? Are they even getting married since we know they called off their wedding during the show?

In April, a source shared with Radar Online that the couple plans to tie the knot this summer. The source dished to Radar, “She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco… Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.” The insider also said that this will mark the first time she’s seen Azan since she left Morocco last season of 90 Day Fiance.

“They Skype,” the source shared. “She wants to bring him back to America.”

It’s taken Azan and Nicole quite a while to make it down the aisle. At first, their wedding was called off because Nicole didn’t bring the proper documents with her for their marriage license and visa. Then, financial issues got in the way.

It’s been a rough road for the couple, and that’s all been documented on television. In March, news of a cheating scandal surfaced, with YouTuber Keith Brooks uploading a video with a woman who claimed to be one of the many women Azan had cheated on Nicole with. In the interview, the woman said, “The whole relationship is really a joke. He plans on going over and marrying Nicole, as soon as he can he wants to just divorce her and then bring in his girlfriend from Morocco, bring her over to the states and marry her. Everything about it is just really shady.”

In April, Nicole addressed the cheating rumors on Instagram, telling fans that despite the rumors, she “trusts [Azan] 100%”.

Watch the drama go down on an all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tonight on TLC at 8pm ET/PT.