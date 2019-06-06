Nicole Curran: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

During Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, where the Toronto Raptors knocked off two-time defending champion the Golden State Warriors 123-109 to take a 2-1 series lead, America’s favorite celebrity couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, caught the attention of the cameras regularly.

One instance where the two music icons went viral came at the hands of a third party – Nicole Curran.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

In a video that has been dancing around the web, Curran can be seen leaning over and talking to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, but the video has amassed some attention not because a fairly unknown person was trying to start a conversation with the world-renowned duo, but because of Beyoncé’s reaction.

The camera seemed to capture Bey’s unimpressed and seemingly annoyed face, as Curran continued to lean over talk to Jay. Internet-boggers and video-sleuthers alike are all over this video pointing out Beyoncé’s obvious annoyance.

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

“I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me,” Kara Brown, the host of Keep It podcast, tweeted.

Who is this Nicole Curran, and where does she get her audacity to start friendly conversations from? Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Here’s what you need to know about Curran:

1. Curran is the Wife of Warriors’ Majority Owner, Joseph S. Lacob Sitting courtside at an NBA game is typically a signal of wealth. Sitting courtside at an NBA Finals game, well, that’s typically a signal of either knowing someone important or a signal of being in the upper-echelon of wealth. For Curran, it’s both.

Curran is the wife of Joe Lacob. Lacob, who became the majority owner of the Warriors in the 2010s, is living a dream he sought after as a young child living in Boston.

Lacob is a partner at Kleiner Perkins, a venture capital firm based in California.

When Lacob took over in 2010 as the majority owner he wanted to win, and win he did, as the Warriors are easily the most dominant NBA franchise of the decade.

“I don’t intend to fail at this,” Lacob told The Mercury News in 2011. “I’m not going to stand for losing. Not going to happen. And we’ll change whatever we have to change to win, and I mean consistently. There is no reason we can’t do this.”

2. Curran LOVES Her Shoes

Just one quick scroll through Curran’s Instagram and you can tell she has a little bit of an obsession – shoes.

Although Curran’s Instagram is now private, Jezebel captured Curran’s love of shoes pretty effectively.

Just last night, she rocked a pair of thigh-high golden scaled boots to Game 3, and she made sure her followers on Instagram knew it.

Quoting famous Broadway musical, Hamilton, on the way to Game 3, Curran captions her photo, “I am not throwing away my shot. I am just like my country I am young, scrappy and hungry and I am not throwing away my SHOT.”

This is not the only time she shows off a pair of shoes via Instagram, as it seems every other post is her showcasing a different version of footwear.

“Fast Machine” one caption reads. Another, “Hands to the heavens.”

3. Beyoncé’s ‘Bey-Hive’ Swarmed Curran After Their Exchange Went Viral

Throughout Twitter and Instagram, Beyoncé fans showed their overwhelming support for the “Queen-Bey” after many social media users pointed out Beyoncé’s annoyance.

IMAGINE, speaking and leaning over BEYONCÉ 🙆🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/G0lluMwchS — Nicole 🖖🏾 (@alamanecer) June 6, 2019

Now that Curran’s Instagram is set to private and her comments are turned off, it seems Curran has tossed in the towel when going up against Beyoncé’s ferocious fan-base.

Luckily some Twitter users caught some screenshots of some of the exchanges that went down on Instagram.

Former NFL player and current film director Matthew Cherry took to Twitter to have some fun with the viral video.

“You better call Becky who keeps violating my personal space,” Cherry’s tweet said, referencing Beyoncé’s song, “Sorry.”

You better call Becky who keeps violating my personal space. pic.twitter.com/4lO3ZrIIVC — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) June 6, 2019

Beyonce 👉 Cluless WarriorNicole 🐝 pic.twitter.com/0BEJnNjrxw — Wait, She Said What?🤭 (@BeyonceGambino) June 6, 2019

Curran took to Instagram to try and rally some Beyoncé supporters and resolve the problem.

OMG! I'm cringing. Why is WarriorNicole doing this to herself? This is how she's defending herself? The look on Beyoncé's face! Wooow! 😕😅 😂 pic.twitter.com/EIHF2f6f5b — chermi (@chermi_s) June 6, 2019

In her post captioned, “We should help and support each other,” Curran seemingly tries to remedy the situation between herself and the swarming “Bey-Hive,” but it just ends up falling flat.

“OMG! I’m cringing. Why is WarriorNicole doing this to herself? This is how she’s defending herself? The look on Beyoncé’s face! Wooow!,” one Twitter user said captioning a screenshot of Curran’s Instagram post.

4. Curran Tried to Make Amends With the ‘Bey-Hive’

In a perfect world, Curran wouldn’t have posted anything to social media, ignored this whole fiasco and talked to Beyoncé privately to apologize if she felt her space was being violated. But alas, we live in an imperfect world of where social media drama is the peak of entertainment and we have Curran trying to interact with the ferocious and unapologetic “Bey-Hive.”

Warriornicole has disabled her comments :( beyhive wtf pic.twitter.com/dLOdkms9Yb — lémon (@beycarters) June 6, 2019

“Listen BeeHive. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband tonight. First, to take a drink order form them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan,” Curran said on Instagram. “All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman. Telling me to kill myself?????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

One Instagram user commented on the same post. “Double up on your security! They waiting for you at 3 O’CLOCK,” the comment said followed by several bee emojis.

Beyoncé also took to Instagram but gave no direct response to the controversy surrounding Curran. The pop-star posted a video and a couple of photos of herself before the game by herself and with Jay. Some commenters have interpreted these photos and the lack of Curran in them as an intentional crop.

“Here for that crop out at the end 👀 ENERGY,” commented fellow pop-star Dinah Jane.

5. Curran Isn’t the First to get Caught Up Between Beyoncé & Jay-Z at a Basketball Game

During a Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets game in 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were caught up in another viral third-party scenario when a long-haired Jake Gyllenhaal was photographed sparking a conversation with the Queen-B while Jay sat in the midst of it.

Although Gyllenhaal and the power couple are friends, the Internet still lost its collective mind when the photo of the three went viral.