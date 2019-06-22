Nik Wallenda Grand Canyon Walk: Video

Watch Nik Wallenda’s Grand Canyon walk video.

Also see unedited video of Nik Wallenda’s Grand Canyon walk below.

Nik Wallenda’s Grand Canyon walk crossed at 1,400 foot span of Little Colorado Gorge 1,500 feet above the ground on a two-inch wire exactly six years ago on June 23, 2013. Winds were about 30 miles per hour.

He starts the video with an optimistic, “See you soon.”

At the end of his walk, he said he has another high-wire dream: to cross between two skyscrapers in New York City. He’s planning to do just that Sunday with his sister, Lijana Wallenda Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. It airs live on ABC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.

Watch unedited video: